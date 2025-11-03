Triumph Launches the New Trident 800: A More Powerful and Sporty Version of Its Entry-Level Naked Bike

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

Triumph, following the path of the Tiger Sport range, has decided to expand its Trident lineup, previously available in 660, by introducing the new Trident 800. This naked model is based on its "younger sibling" but features a new engine with higher displacement and power, along with components that enhance its sporty personality, targeting users seeking greater performance and more thrilling road experiences.

The bike is powered by the 798cc three-cylinder engine—the same as the Tiger Sport 800—delivering 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 84 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. The chassis is lightweight, equipped with a 41 mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork, adjustable for compression and rebound, and a rear monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound. The seat height is 810 mm, making the Trident 800 an accessible motorcycle. Braking is handled by four-piston radial calipers, dual 310 mm front discs, and braided steel brake lines. It weighs only 198 kg ready to ride and comes with Michelin tires.

It includes advanced electronics with a full-LED lighting system, three riding modes (Road, Sport, and Rain) that adjust throttle response and traction control according to conditions, ABS, and traction control optimized for curves, managed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU).

Ampliar Triumph Trident 800 triumph press

Additionally, the six-speed gearbox with Triumph Shift Assist allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts, and the cruise control adds comfort on long journeys. The 'My Triumph' Bluetooth connectivity facilitates music, calls, and navigation control from the left handlebar switch, with all information visible on the 3.5-inch color TFT screen.

The Trident 800 is available in three color combinations: Ash Grey with Diablo Red accents, Carnival Red with Graphite touches, and Jet Black. It also offers a range of genuine Triumph accessories, including the Akrapovic silencer with titanium coating and carbon fiber end cap.

The new Trident 800 comes with a four-year unlimited mileage factory warranty and maintenance intervals every 16,000 km. It is now available for reservation through official Triumph dealers, with an expected arrival in March 2026, starting at €10,395.

"The incredible popularity of the Trident 660 and the Street Triple 765 RS has shown us how much riders in this segment value an exciting and safe ride, full of character and technology. With the launch of the Trident 800, we have taken that winning formula and enhanced it, offering even more capabilities and excitement for the road," explains Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer at Triumph Motorcycles.