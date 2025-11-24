Triumph Expands Street Triple Family with New 765 RX and Moto2 Edition Models

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 24 November 2025, 17:06 Comenta Share

Triumph Motorcycles introduces two new additions to its Street Triple range: the Street Triple 765 RX and the Street Triple Moto2 Edition. Based on the Street Triple 765 RS, these new models enhance the sporty capabilities and exclusivity of the standard version, with improvements directly inspired by racing.

The RX will be available imminently for one year only, priced at €14,695, while the Moto2 Edition, limited to 1,000 units worldwide, pays homage to Triumph's collaboration with the Moto2 World Championship and is available at a price of €16,495 from June 2026.

The RX boasts a series of exclusive design details, such as a machined yoke, RX logo laser-etched on the silencer, and a custom RX seat. Its Matt Aluminium Silver finish is paired with a Diablo Red subframe, matching the wheels, paying tribute to the original Street Triple 675 RX.

Ampliar Triumph Street Triple 765 RX triumph press

Meanwhile, the Moto2 Edition features premium race-inspired details, such as carbon fibre side panels, front mudguard, belly pan, and exhaust embellisher. It also boasts a high-grip texture seat and Moto2 logo embossed, a clear rear light, and the Moto2 logo laser-etched on the silencer. The Mineral Grey and Crystal White colours are complemented by a Triumph Performance Yellow subframe and a matching stripe on the rear wheel. Each Street Triple Moto2 Edition is individually numbered on the machined yoke alongside the Moto2 logo, which also appears on the TFT colour display's welcome screen.

Both share the same three-cylinder engine from the RS, delivering 130 HP at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

Ampliar Triumph Street Triple Moto2 Edition triumph press

The chassis, based on the RS's cycle parts, is refined for better circuit response. Its lightweight frame is combined with a fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 inverted fork and a rear Öhlins STX40 shock with a separate reservoir, also fully adjustable.

The clip-on handlebars offer a more aggressive, forward-leaning position. They also include Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers, an adjustable Brembo MCS lever, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. All this achieves a total wet weight of just 188 kg.

They feature a 5-inch colour TFT screen, a 'Track' mode with a specific ABS configuration, as well as corner-optimised ABS and traction control, and Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless up and downshifts.

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, states: "The success of the Speed Triple 1200 RX has demonstrated the appeal of highly sporty naked bikes that combine precise handling with high-end components to connect with riders who particularly value performance and control. That's why we are now applying the same philosophy to the Street Triple family. The new Street Triple 765 RX offers more precise geometries, premium components, and a setup that makes it equally suitable for the road and track days. The Moto2 edition is a tribute to our ongoing collaboration with the Moto2 World Championship™, which has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of our engine development. This bike offers fans and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of racing excitement."