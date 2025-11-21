Triumph's Black Days Offer Discounts Up to €3,000

Canal Motor Friday, 21 November 2025, 15:05 Comenta Share

Triumph Spain joins the Black Friday spirit with the Black Days 2025, a special campaign running until 28th November. The Spanish subsidiary of the British brand offers discounts ranging from €800 to €3,000 on over a hundred motorcycles from its 2025 range available in dealerships across Spain.

From the legendary Bonneville to the adventurous Tiger 1200, including the agile Trident or Street Triple and the captivating Speed Triple 1200 RR and Rocket 3, there is a Triumph for every rider.

Models such as the Speed Triple 1200 RR (with a €1,630 discount), the Scrambler 900 '2025 (with a €1,090 discount), or the Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro (with a €2,390 discount) are just some of the units included in this clearance sale.

Official Triumph dealerships in Spain will offer more than a hundred bikes over 660 cc identified with the "Black Days" label, with price reductions ranging from €800 to €3,000, and even €3,200 on certain versions of the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. To take advantage of the Black Days benefits, reservations must be made by 28th November, and the bike must be registered between 18th November and 15th December 2025.

Promotional Models: Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, T120 (including some Elvis Edition units) and T100; Speed Twin 900, 1200 and 1200 RS; Rocket 3 Storm R; Scrambler 900, 1200 X and 1200 XE 2025; Speed Triple 1200 RR and Speed Triple 1200 RS; Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer; Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro; Tiger Sport 800 and Tiger Sport 660; Trident 660 and Daytona 660; Street Triple 765 R, RS and R version A2.

In addition to the discounts, Triumph offers its TRISTAR Multiplan financing program: when financing the new Triumph, after three years the customer can choose to exchange it for another new Triumph, keep it, or return it.