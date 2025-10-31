Tribute to Elda's Parent-Teacher Associations on their 30th Anniversary

Friday, 31 October 2025, 21:05 Comenta Share

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the Local Parent-Teacher Association Group of Elda has organised a festive event to be held on Friday, September 15th, in Plaza Castelar. This was announced on Friday by the Councillor for Education, María Gisbert, and the President of the Group, Carlos Vicente.

The councillor expressed her gratitude "to all the families who are or have been part of the Group, collaborating with educational centres and the administration to strive for quality public education. Thanks to the agreement with the Group, we can collaborate from the Town Hall, addressing the needs of families."

Meanwhile, Carlos Vicente recalled that "this entity has always had a strong advocacy role, being a voice for the concerns of parent associations from various educational centres in our city, a role that has been maintained over the years. Over these 30 years, there have been many struggles and demands that have been realised, such as new educational facilities and improvements to existing ones."

The President of the Local Parent-Teacher Association Group of Elda highlighted that "the current situation is vastly different from the educational centres of the mid-90s. Now we have the Xarxa Llibre and free extracurricular activities. The group has evolved from being an itinerant entity without a fixed headquarters to having a social venue and resources to support all parent associations in the public educational centres of our city."

To commemorate these 30 years of history, the Group will host a festive gathering on November 15th in Plaza Castelar, featuring various activities from 10 am to 1 pm, including leisure and free time activities, performances by students from different educational centres, a small retrospective exhibition with press clippings of the Group's appearances, and a tribute to the individuals who have formed the various boards of the local Parent-Teacher Association over these 30 years.