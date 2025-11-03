Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Area affected by the traffic disruption. TA

Traffic Disruption in La Vila Joiosa Due to New Beach Centre Elevator Construction

The restriction will last from this Tuesday until next Friday

P.S.

Alicante

Monday, 3 November 2025, 15:45

Comenta

La Vila Joiosa faces traffic restrictions this week due to the construction of an elevator connecting the Centro Beach with the Barberes Sur area.

According to Urban Planning Councillor Pedro Ramis, the closure will affect Ibiza Street, in front of Doctor Álvaro Esquerdo School, from Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th November.

The initial closure will occur on Tuesday, from 8 am to 6:30 pm, continuing through Wednesday until Friday afternoon. "The work focuses on the upper part of the slope where the elevator will be installed, and it is necessary to restrict vehicle access to ensure safety," explained Ramis.

The councillor added that "there may be occasional closures on Ciudad de Requena Avenue due to truck passage," urging residents to pay attention to signage over the coming days.

20-metre Walkway

The project is being developed on a 340-square-metre plot located on Puerto Avenue, where an elevator is being constructed to bridge the 16.6-metre height difference between the town centre and sea level.

The development includes the construction of a building with a 20.4-metre pedestrian walkway connecting to the upper part. The elevator, with a capacity for 13 people, will feature a high-efficiency motor, automatic lighting, and ventilation to reduce energy consumption.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

At the lower part, three public toilets will be available—one of which will be accessible—along with a storage area for maintenance staff, a playground, a garden, and new urban furniture. The project also includes stabilising the slope with bolting and wire mesh to prevent landslides.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cortes de luz en Alicante: apagones de hasta siete horas en el centro y la playa de San Juan
  2. 2 La Aemet anuncia la llegada de un nuevo frente frío a Alicante con mínimas de cinco grados
  3. 3 Mazón dimite y deja la Generalitat en manos de Vox
  4. 4 El Hércules CF salva un punto en Antequera en el minuto 100 pero se va indignado con el VAR (1-1)
  5. 5 Carlos Jarque, el guardián de la pólvora se despide tras décadas de servicio en Alicante
  6. 6 Muere una mujer de 42 años en un grave accidente en la N-332 en Orihuela
  7. 7 Vilaplana sobre Mazón: «Me estalla la cabeza. ¿Cómo pudo hablarme con normalidad? Creo que no sabía nada, si no no es posible»
  8. 8 Los cuatros escenarios que maneja el PPCV para superar la crisis por la salida de Mazón
  9. 9 Mazón anuncia que comparecerá este lunes para aclarar su futuro
  10. 10 Mazón dimitirá este lunes y descarta el adelanto electoral

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Traffic Disruption in La Vila Joiosa Due to New Beach Centre Elevator Construction

Traffic Disruption in La Vila Joiosa Due to New Beach Centre Elevator Construction