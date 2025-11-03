Traffic Disruption in La Vila Joiosa Due to New Beach Centre Elevator Construction The restriction will last from this Tuesday until next Friday

La Vila Joiosa faces traffic restrictions this week due to the construction of an elevator connecting the Centro Beach with the Barberes Sur area.

According to Urban Planning Councillor Pedro Ramis, the closure will affect Ibiza Street, in front of Doctor Álvaro Esquerdo School, from Tuesday 4th to Friday 7th November.

The initial closure will occur on Tuesday, from 8 am to 6:30 pm, continuing through Wednesday until Friday afternoon. "The work focuses on the upper part of the slope where the elevator will be installed, and it is necessary to restrict vehicle access to ensure safety," explained Ramis.

The councillor added that "there may be occasional closures on Ciudad de Requena Avenue due to truck passage," urging residents to pay attention to signage over the coming days.

20-metre Walkway

The project is being developed on a 340-square-metre plot located on Puerto Avenue, where an elevator is being constructed to bridge the 16.6-metre height difference between the town centre and sea level.

The development includes the construction of a building with a 20.4-metre pedestrian walkway connecting to the upper part. The elevator, with a capacity for 13 people, will feature a high-efficiency motor, automatic lighting, and ventilation to reduce energy consumption.

At the lower part, three public toilets will be available—one of which will be accessible—along with a storage area for maintenance staff, a playground, a garden, and new urban furniture. The project also includes stabilising the slope with bolting and wire mesh to prevent landslides.