Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Un accidente de tráfico provoca retenciones de hasta cuatro kilómetros en la A-70 entre Elche y Alicante
Traffic delays on the A-70 due to an accident. IMP

Traffic Accident Causes Delays of Up to Four Kilometres on the A-70 Between Elche and Alicante

The incident has also led to lane narrowing as Civil Guard and Firefighters respond

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:40

Comenta

A traffic accident occurred shortly after 2 PM this Tuesday on the A-70 motorway, connecting Elche with Alicante, resulting in a nearly four-kilometre delay towards the provincial capital.

The accident took place at kilometre 29.597 in Jubalcoi, causing a significant traffic jam on the A-70 up to kilometre 33.98 near Altabix.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

Civil Guard and Firefighters have been dispatched to the accident site.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to provide more details. Stay updated on all developments at todoalicante.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  5. 5 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  6. 6 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  7. 7 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  8. 8 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  9. 9 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras
  10. 10 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Traffic Accident Causes Delays of Up to Four Kilometres on the A-70 Between Elche and Alicante

Traffic Accident Causes Delays of Up to Four Kilometres on the A-70 Between Elche and Alicante