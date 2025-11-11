Traffic Accident Causes Delays of Up to Four Kilometres on the A-70 Between Elche and Alicante
The incident has also led to lane narrowing as Civil Guard and Firefighters respond
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:40
A traffic accident occurred shortly after 2 PM this Tuesday on the A-70 motorway, connecting Elche with Alicante, resulting in a nearly four-kilometre delay towards the provincial capital.
The accident took place at kilometre 29.597 in Jubalcoi, causing a significant traffic jam on the A-70 up to kilometre 33.98 near Altabix.
Civil Guard and Firefighters have been dispatched to the accident site.
