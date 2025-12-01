Toyota-Repsol Team's Vehicles for Dakar 2026 Unveiled

J. Bacorelle Monday, 1 December 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Toyota and Repsol have unveiled their sports and technological project for the Dakar Rally 2026, which will take place from January 3 to 17 in Saudi Arabia. The project is based on the latest evolution of the DKR GR Hilux vehicle and a technological collaboration aimed at accelerating decarbonisation in competitive motorsport.

The DKR GR Hilux, a vehicle boasting three victories in the last four Dakar editions, will feature several enhancements in its 2026 version, a result of the joint efforts between TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and the Repsol Technology Lab.

A key milestone in this alliance was Toyota's provision of a Hilux EVO engine to the Repsol Technology Lab. This has allowed the recreation of the Dakar's real demands in a laboratory setting, optimising new-generation fuels and lubricants with precise data that are fully transferable to competition.

Miguel Carsi, President and CEO of Toyota Spain, highlighted the brand's vision: "Our goal is not just to win races, but to transform the industry. This project reflects our multi-technology strategy, combining hybrids, hydrogen, electrification, and renewable fuels, to advance together towards more efficient, accessible, and emission-free mobility."

The Dakar 2026 will serve as a testing ground for sustainable energy solutions. Repsol will supply nearly 30,000 litres of gasoline with 70% renewable materials for the vehicles of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing W2RC and the Repsol Toyota Rally Team.

Valero Marín, Repsol's General Director of Customer, emphasized the importance of competition by stating that "for Repsol, competition is the best testing ground for innovation. The Dakar allows us to certify the reliability of our renewable fuels in extreme conditions, thanks to our technological alliance with Toyota. This way, we bring desert technology to the road, putting innovation at the service of people and the future of energy."

The shared goal between both companies is to continue advancing towards a 100% renewable fuel that does not compromise performance or engine protection.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing W2RC will compete in the main category with a renewed lineup featuring Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings, Seth Quintero and Andrew Short, and the new addition of Toby Price alongside Armand Monleón.

Henk Lategan expressed his motivation for the collaboration: "They are truly involved in the sports and technological project, and that is an additional motivation. [...] we only have one real goal [to win] and we are going to fight for it."

Meanwhile, Seth Quintero stated that "the new Toyota is fantastic and we have been doing great work with Repsol for two years, so the goal can only be to win."

The two-time motorcycle champion Toby Price expressed his excitement about his transition: "Making the transition from two wheels to four is a huge task, but stories like those of Nani Roma or Stéphane Peterhansel inspire me. With all this, I believe we can aim to finish in the top ten."

Joining them is the Repsol Toyota Rally Team, with Isidre Esteve and Txema Villalobos, who will also use Repsol's renewable fuels and lubricants. Isidre Esteve expressed his pride in the decarbonisation component: "We first tested Repsol's renewable fuel with Toyota four years ago and it was surprising to see that the performance exceeded the expectations we had at the beginning, so seeing that your work also contributes to improving decarbonisation [...] is a source of pride."