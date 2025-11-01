Tourism Strengthens Presence at 'World Travel Market': Expanded Stand and Advertising in Iconic London Stations and Squares The Generalitat attends with 70 more square metres of exhibition space and 30 destinations and companies, including brands from the province of Alicante such as Visit Benidorm, Costa Blanca, Alicante, and Elche

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Saturday, 1 November 2025, 11:50

Tourism has bolstered its presence at this year's 'World Travel Market' in London, a crucial event due to the significance of the British market for Alicante's tourism sector and the rest of the region. For the 2025 edition, taking place from 4th to 6th November, Tourism has increased its exhibition space.

Thus, its stand will feature nearly 400 square metres, 70 m2 more than in 2024. It will showcase the entire tourism offering, host presentations, and facilitate business meetings between companies, destinations, and operators.

More than 30 destinations and companies from the region will participate in this edition. Specifically, 25 co-exhibitors, including associations, municipalities, companies, and tourism entities from the Valencian Community, will attend. Additionally, the seven tourism brands of the region will be represented, with the presence of Tourism of Castellón, Visit Valencia, Valencia Turisme, Visit Benidorm, Costa Blanca, Alicante, and Elche.

Similarly, the Department of Tourism will launch its new advertising campaign tailored for the British audience, deploying a significant network of outdoor advertising in strategic and iconic locations in London, such as Paddington Station and Leicester Square.

The Minister of Tourism, Marián Cano, announced that "the Valencian Community will attend a new edition of the WTM, with an allocation of 970,000 euros, ready to continue strengthening our position as one of the preferred destinations for the British market."

Amidst the ambitious schedule of presentations and events, on 4th November, a breakfast with British and Spanish press will be held to present key data on the evolution of the tourism market towards the region, especially British tourism, as well as the main novelties of the destination's offerings.

Likewise, on Wednesday, 5th November, a presentation will be held in London for British agents and operators promoting the Valencian Community as a gastronomic destination; an event that will include a gastronomic tasting.

Furthermore, on Thursday, 6th November, Tourism of the Valencian Community will present the new advertising campaign, its English version, and its launch plan in the media at the Valencian Community stand at WTM.

British market data

British tourism accounts for nearly 25% of international tourism in the Valencian Community, with around 3 million annual visitors. In 2024, it grew by 10.8%, and in 2025, it continues the upward trend, with a 2.8% increase until September, with nearly 2.39 million British tourists arriving in the first nine months of the year.

Regarding tourist spending, visitors from the United Kingdom have spent 2.590 billion euros in the Valencian Community until September, 3.9% less than in the same period in 2024.