"Don't touch this nose anymore, you're fine, you're beautiful," the recommendation of surgeon Javier Benito to Isabel Preysler

Isabel Preysler's nose and its changes over the years have been the subject of much speculation. The queen of hearts kept everything related to this facial feature a secret until the publication of her memoirs, 'My True Story', where she revealed the ordeal of numerous surgeries she had to undergo. Dr. Javier de Benito, who attended to her after she received an accidental headbutt from her daughter Ana Boyer while playing, shared in the magazine 'Lecturas' how he advised her not to have more procedures: "Don't touch this nose anymore, you're fine, you're beautiful."

"She is an attractive woman, and sometimes seeking perfection in something is very difficult and complicated," the doctor assures. "I consider myself an expert, I know my limits, I've done many noses around the world, and I recommended my former teacher, Dr. Jack Gunter from Dallas. I told her: 'Listen to him and decide,' and she went, listened, and decided to undergo surgery," he recalls.

According to Isabel, it all began when she had her tonsils removed in her youth, and the doctor, without informing her, filed down her septum. Years later, already married to Julio Iglesias, she wanted to remove a bump that was appearing on the bridge, so she decided to have surgery. Thus, her first official rhinoplasty was performed by Benito Vilar Sancho, who had already operated on her friend Carmen Martínez Bordiú.

She recounts that during that procedure, her nose "collapsed" and the medical team panicked as they had no photographs of her face for reconstruction. They used cartilage from her ear to save the nose. The same doctor performed another revision rhinoplasty, but the result was also unsatisfactory.

Isabel tried again in New York, where one doctor rejected her case and another accepted it. From that operation, she obtained a "correct, but fragile" nose, she recalls. Everything was fine until her daughter Ana Boyer accidentally hit her. It was then that her "great friend" Javier de Benito came into play, recommending a visit to Dr. Jack Gunter in Dallas, as he himself recounted, although he advised her not to have further procedures. The surgeon used a piece of rib for the implant, which he secured with three screws, something the queen of hearts discovered when one fell out. She had the other two removed in another operation.

Exhausted, she has given up, as she explained during the presentation of her memoirs: "My nose is so destroyed, and I'm so tired of doctors and surgeries that I don't care anymore."