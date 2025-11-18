Torrevieja prepares for a night of wild humour with 'Ilustres Ignorantes' Coronas, Cimas, and Colubi bring an unpredictable show of wit, absurd debate, and live comedy to the city

Ismael Martinez Torrevieja Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 14:40

Torrevieja's International Auditorium is gearing up to host the popular comedy show 'Ilustres Ignorantes' on 31st January at 9:00 PM. This show has become a hallmark of absurd humour, improvisation, and lateral thinking. The trio of Javier Coronas, Raúl Cimas, and Pepe Colubi will bring a performance full of wit, irreverence, and non-stop laughter to the city.

For 90 minutes, the audience will witness a hilarious "debate" where the protagonists tackle all sorts of topics without any filter: from inventions and curiosities of nature to reflections on love, death, or the future. All of this is peppered with cultural nods to cinema, travel, or superheroes, topped off with their usual provocative touch.

Each performance is built in real-time, without a fixed script, making the show a unique experience that differs in every city. Coronas will steer the chaos "with an iron hand and jasmine in his hair," while Cimas and Colubi navigate between parodic rigour and the most outrageous ignorance, creating a comedic whirlwind where any idea can turn into a wild theory... or an unexpected joke.

Tickets are now available from Tuesday, 18th November, at 12:00 PM, both at the box office of the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja and online. Additionally, the arrival of "Ilustres Ignorantes" strengthens the International Auditorium's commitment to innovative and top-tier cultural offerings, capable of attracting local audiences and visitors seeking contemporary shows with their own personality.