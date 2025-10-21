Tito El Bambino and Danny Romero to Ignite Alicante at the Reggaeton Millennial Fest 2026 The festival returns on August 7th and 8th, 2026, with a new lineup filled with iconic artists who defined an era

Reggaeton Millennial Fest returns to the city of Alicante on August 7th and 8th, 2026, with the first lineup announcement featuring Tito El Bambino, Danny Romero, K-Narias, Kiko Rivera, and the joint show of the legendary DJ Rajobos and DJ Nev.

The lineup will also include national DJs such as Alex Selas, Aston Reed, Carlos Manzanares, Dani Wallace, David Furylo, Moya Deejay, Pascal Renolt, Santi Bertomeu, and Tiger Fighter, who will bring freshness and energy with their rhythm-filled and nostalgic sessions.

A lineup to take you back to the 2000s

Puerto Rican artist Tito El Bambino, globally known as El Patrón, is one of the great pioneers and icons of reggaeton. With over two decades in the industry, he has left a mark on Latin music with hits like 'El Amor', 'Mi cama huele a ti', 'A que no te atreves', and 'Siente el boom'.

Canary Islands artist Danny Romero is one of the most recognized producers, singers, and DJs in the Spanish urban scene. He reached number one with 'Agáchate' and has since earned 14 Gold and 14 Platinum Records.

The iconic Canary Islands duo K-Narias, formed by twin sisters Gara and Loida Hernández, celebrates their 20th anniversary on stage with new work and their characteristic blend of reggaeton and merengue. With anthems like 'No te vistas que no vas' and 'La conocí bailando', K-Narias has become a reference in Latin music and female empowerment, performing in iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Grammy Awards. Their live energy and connection with the audience make them one of the festival's most sought-after acts.

Kiko Rivera, DJ Rajobos, and DJ Nev complete the lineup

Kiko Rivera is one of the most popular faces in urban music in Spain. Since his debut with 'Así soy yo', which topped digital download charts upon release, he has accumulated hits like 'Quítate el top', 'Dale', and 'Chica Loca', establishing himself as a reference in electrolatino. His role as a DJ and his ability to connect with the audience promise a session full of party and fun.

The legendary DJ Rajobos and DJ Nev will join forces in an exclusive show under the name The Perfect Fusion, a special session where they will revisit the great anthems of reggaeton, trap, and electronic music. Two essential names in the history of the Spanish urban scene, they will make Alicante vibrate with a joint performance full of energy, memories, and unforgettable hits.

The Reggaeton Millennial Fest is more than a festival; it is a celebration of the golden years of reggaeton and electrolatino. On August 7th and 8th, 2026, two days await where nostalgia will blend with the best musical production, themed areas, and a staging that will transport the audience to the nightclub and summer nights that defined an era.