Three Unresolved Disappearances in the Valencian Community: Xàbia, Torrevieja, and Godella Return to the Screen This Wednesday

Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Eleven years after Khrystyna vanished in Xàbia, over three decades since businessman José Pitarch disappeared in Godella, and just three weeks after a mother and her two children went missing in Torrevieja, the Valencian map once again displays a series of enigmas that defy the passage of time. Three perplexing cases from different eras, united by a common thread: the absence of a conclusive explanation.

Xàbia: Eleven Years Without Answers

On May 20, 2014, Khrystyna Savenchuk's life came to an abrupt halt. At 15, she left a letter and walked out of her home without leaving a clear trace of her whereabouts. The search mobilised family, neighbours, and security forces for weeks.

The case followed several lines - escape, environment, possible external contacts, but none provided solid evidence. Today, eleven years later, her mother continues to plead for the investigation to remain open. She will do so on the programme's set.

Godella: The Businessman Who Disappeared in 1991

The disappearance of José Pitarch is one of the most persistent enigmas in Valencian chronicles. In the early hours of March 6, 1991, he left his Campolivar villa and never returned. The next day, his sister found the house in disarray, the safe open, and the dog drugged.

A neighbour claimed to have seen several people leaving the residence but did not contact the police. There was even a supposed ransom demand whose credibility was questioned by the family and investigators. More than thirty years later, the case remains without a single conclusive piece of evidence.

Torrevieja: A Disappearance Still Unfolding

The most recent of the three cases keeps security forces mobilised. A mother and her two children disappeared three weeks ago, and the investigation points towards a possible parental abduction.

The inquiry has shifted to Catalonia, where it is suspected they might have sought refuge. The investigation remains open, and each development is analysed with caution.

The programme 'À Punt et busca' will cover these three stories, featuring direct testimonies and a review of the details that marked each investigation. Old cases that have never been resolved and another that evolves daily, forming an uncomfortable portrait of disappearances that still demand an explanation.