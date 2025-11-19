Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Efe

Three Illegal Clinics Dismantled for Treating Melanomas with Prohibited Products

Three individuals have been identified and are currently under investigation

EP

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:45

The Madrid Municipal Police have dismantled three separate locations in the Usera district where cosmetic procedures were being conducted without the necessary health controls or certified qualifications.

In the first of these establishments, officers seized over 1,770 units of pharmaceutical products that lacked traceability, were not labeled in Spanish, and violated health regulations, according to the Municipal Police.

A judicial seal was applied there, and a report was sent to the Community of Madrid, while the items were confiscated, with some retained for further analysis.

The second location advertised itself as a medical laser treatment center for warts, melanomas, and tattoo removal, despite lacking qualified personnel. Authorities seized 132 products, including cosmetics, inks, and facial masks, and legal proceedings were initiated for professional misconduct.

In the third establishment, also inspected without finding any health registration, qualifications, or hygiene control, officers detected the reuse of needles and laser machinery and the offering of non-certified cosmetic services. Approximately 490 cosmetics were seized, some of which are banned in Spain.

The Municipal Police have identified three individuals who are now under investigation and awaiting the final determination of the seized products. The clientele of these establishments was predominantly of Asian origin, with services primarily targeted at this community, according to sources familiar with the case.

