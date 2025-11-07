This is the Poster (Without AI) That Will Announce the Oldest Three Wise Men Parade The selected work is by young illustrator Ester Hernández | The contest rules introduced a new ban on using artificial intelligence to avoid controversies from previous years

Pau Sellés Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:40 Comenta Share

Young Valencian illustrator Ester Hernández is the creator of the poster that will announce the Three Wise Men Parade in Alcoi, considered the oldest in Spain. The jury selected the work that will illustrate the 141st edition of this historic event for its ability to capture its magic and tradition.

Hernández, born in Alaquàs and aged 26, admits she has always been fond of the plastic arts, drawing, crafting, and audiovisual language. After studying a higher cycle in digital animation, she graduated in Graphic Design from the EASD in Valencia.

Following her internship with Antoni Sendra (podenco.tv) and subsequent projects in his studio, she began experimenting with different materials until she found her current style, focused on clay as the base element. For some time now, she has been sharing her creative process, "manual and imperfect," on her Instagram account @sudoripara__, "where artificial intelligence has no place."

Ampliar

Regarding the inspiration for the poster, Hernández adds: "I wanted to reflect the magic I still feel every Twelfth Night. Clay is a material we all associate with our early years, and it is those same years that sustain our wonder over time. On the other hand, I thought it was important to include some characteristic element of the Alcoi Parade, so I decided to use the red ladder as the trail of the main star that appears in the work."

Last year's contest winner was accused of using AI to create their work

The main novelty of this edition is the explicit ban on the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of works, aiming to "ensure their authenticity and the artistic value of each proposal." Presumably, this measure has been implemented to avoid controversies like last year's contest, whose winner was accused of using this technology in the creative process.

The jury consisted of five members from the fields of design and plastic arts, along with a representative from the Local Council for Children and Adolescents, providing the perspective of the younger audience.

"More than a parade"

The Three Wise Men Parade in Alcoi is much more than a parade. It is part of a unique Christmas trilogy along with the Pastoretes, the Royal Proclamation, and the Tirisiti Nativity Scene, as well as the visit to the Royal Camp, transforming the city into a true stage of magic, emotion, and tradition.

The Councillor for Festivities emphasized that "unlike other towns, our Christmas celebrations are not exclusively for children. In Alcoi, the entire community participates and lets themselves be carried away by the excitement as if returning to childhood. It is a collective experience that unites and moves us all."