This is the most powerful front-wheel-drive León ever made

Cupra once again pushes the boundaries of performance and design with the introduction of the most powerful front-wheel-drive León: the new Cupra León VZ TCR. This bold reinterpretation of the brand's compact model pays homage to the racing Cupra León VZ TCR, a car that competes and wins in championships worldwide.

At its heart lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 325 horsepower and 420 Nm of maximum torque, making it the most powerful front-wheel-drive Cupra León ever made. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and an electronically controlled front differential lock (VAQ), which helps deliver greater traction control with maximum power output. With its rapid acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and its unrestricted top speed, drivers can experience its full potential.

The chassis has been specifically tuned to offer precision akin to a racing car, including adaptive chassis control (DCC) for millisecond response and customisable damper firmness, along with the fully configurable CUPRA Drive Profile driving modes. The front brakes, signed by Akebono with 6-piston calipers and ventilated and perforated discs, ensure exceptional braking, complemented by more dynamic steering for maximum agility on the tarmac. A visceral soundtrack emerges from the four Copper-coloured exhaust outlets, reinforcing its unmistakable character.

The special edition Cupra León VZ TCR not only draws inspiration from racing but is born from it. It builds on the proven success of Cupra Racing, where the competition León VZ TCR continues to dominate touring car championships worldwide in 2025. Thus, the new Cupra León VZ TCR transforms the compact model into a circuit-inspired machine.

With removable rear seats, an anti-roll bar, and an integrated net, the León VZ TCR becomes a vehicle focused on pure driving, reducing its weight to enhance responsiveness. The exclusive lightweight alloy wheels, specifically designed for this model, improve performance and visual impact. High-performance tyres with a width of 245 mm offer great grip, while the four-point seat belts in the front CUPBucket seats and the laser-engraved serial number on the door panel underline its exclusivity and sporting vocation.

It features an exclusive exterior design with distinctive elements such as a roof spoiler, two splitters - one front and one rear - side skirts, a diffuser, and other aerodynamic components. The black chrome Cupra logo on the bonnet reinforces the car's bold character. The exterior is complemented by black carbon fibre exterior mirror housings and a subtle VZ TCR emblem on the rear.

Limited to just 499 units, the street version of the León VZ TCR is a tribute to Cupra's racing legacy. Each car represents one of the 499 competition Leóns manufactured over the years. In this way, the brand celebrates a history of high performance, passion, and success. Designed and developed in Barcelona, at the brand's headquarters in Martorell, where it will also be manufactured. It will be launched on the market at the end of 2026.