Pilgrims to the Santa Faz, which in 2026 will fall on April 16 and will be a holiday. Miriam Gil Albert

These are the local holidays in Alicante for the 2026 work calendar

The General Negotiation Table of the City Council approves the two municipal dates

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 17:40

Alicante has finalized its work calendar for 2026. The schedule will include 14 non-working holidays, all paid and non-recoverable. The General Negotiation Table of the Alicante City Council agreed on Wednesday on the two local holidays, which will be April 16 (Santa Faz) and June 23, as the Consell has declared the day of San Juan (June 24) as a regional holiday.

Those who take Monday, June 22, can enjoy a long weekend for all the Hogueras de San Juan, the city's official festival. The other long weekend is on April 17 (Friday), the day after the Pilgrimage. In this month, April, Easter is also celebrated, making the month almost entirely non-working.

Thus, 14 days are declared holidays for Alicante, including national and regional ones.

By months, January will have two holidays for New Year and Epiphany, on the 1st and 6th; while March will have Saint Joseph marked in red on the work calendar.

Regarding Easter, the Consell has already approved Good Friday, April 3, and Easter Monday, April 6, as holidays. Added to these is April 16 as a local holiday for Santa Faz. May will have its first for Labour Day.

In June, the month of the Hogueras, holidays will be on the 23rd (local) and June 24 remains a non-recoverable regional holiday for San Juan. Summer will also have a holiday on August 15 for the Assumption of the Virgin.

Local and regional holidays

  • Thursday, January 1: New Year

  • Tuesday, January 6: Epiphany of the Lord

  • Thursday, March 19: Saint Joseph

  • Friday, April 3: Good Friday

  • Monday, April 6: Easter Monday

  • Thursday, April 16: Santa Faz

  • Tuesday, June 23: Local holiday (Hogueras)

  • Wednesday, June 24: San Juan

  • Friday, October 9: Day of the Valencian Community

  • Monday, October 12: National Day of Spain

  • Tuesday, December 8: Immaculate Conception

  • Friday, December 25: Nativity of the Lord

The list of holidays continues with a long weekend in October for the 9th - of the Community - and the 12th - of the Hispanic Day - which fall on Friday and Monday, respectively.

For Christmas, the holidays in Alicante and the Community are December 8, for the Immaculate Conception, and December 25.

School holidays in Alicante during 2026

In addition to the regional holidays, the days proposed by the Municipal School Council for 2026 in Alicante are added. These are April 1, Holy Wednesday, to facilitate participation in Easter; as well as June 19 during the Hogueras, bringing forward the summer holidays.

Regarding changes, the body has proposed changing April 28, Saint Vincent's Day, to the 16th of the same month to celebrate the Pilgrimage of the Santa Faz of Alicante 2026.

