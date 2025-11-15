These are the Lego motor sets you'll need this Christmas, and they're not just for kids!

N. S. Saturday, 15 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

No need to be a child, nor even a motor enthusiast, to enjoy a scale model car. But it's even better if you are. Especially if it can be assembled and disassembled countless times, is remote-controlled, and features incredible details like shock absorbers, cylinders, or moving pistons. The car section, Formula 1, and everything related to motorsport is booming. Lego is well aware of this, which is why, if it already had a wide catalogue in this regard, it will now expand even further. Some are acquisitions full of realism for its Technic range, recommended for ages nine and up.

"Among adults, there has been a point of great interest, which has concentrated many sales. It has been vehicles, thanks to the collaboration with Formula 1 announced last November in the Las Vegas sphere. It hit the stores in March and since then it hasn't stopped being in the 'top 10' of the best-selling products, especially Ferrari," explained Pilar Vilella, Lego's brand director for the markets of Spain, France, and Portugal, to this newspaper.

"This collaboration has allowed us to launch products from the 10 teams. Moreover, it had worldwide exposure because at the Miami Grand Prix, 10 cars from the 10 teams were built at full scale, each car weighing 1 ton, with 400,000 bricks, and they completed the 5.4-kilometre course with the drivers, like Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, and a co-driver behind, having a great time. There was no competition, it was simply laughter and fun. It went viral and that made our collection even more iconic. So, the car theme is super important for adults," Vilella asserts.

Specifically, "Formula 1 has performed very well this year, being at the top of sales from the start, both for children and adults, and the collaboration with Formula 1 has been integrated into three lines of the Lego City brand, which reaches children aged 6 to 12, where there is a garage with a Mercedes-Benz, a pit stop with a Ferrari, or a truck carrying an Aston Martin, for example. So, it's really about bringing the world of Formula One to the youngest. Then we have the Lego Speed Champions collection, where we have the reproduction of the 10 teams at an unbeatable price of 26.99 euros," she says.

"Then you have Lego Technic, which is for those who want a simple reproduction of their favourite cars, but with all the luxury and level of detail, with a bit more engineering and functionality. In fact, in the case of the F1 models, they are a super faithful reproduction because they are made in collaboration with our engineers and the teams' engineers to ensure that all the details exactly reflect the original car, as my colleague explained, in terms of everything, tyres, suspension, axle, everything is incredible, you open it and everything is there, the seat with its engine," she details.

For 2026, something we can reveal and that Lego has already announced is an eagerly awaited continuation of cars. "Because vehicles are an important focus of our collection, we are extending the collaboration with Formula 1, it was never planned as just for one year, so during 2026 there will be new cars that you will see; and two have already been announced, which are the DeLorean and Lightning McQueen for the 20th anniversary of the Cars movie," says the brand director for the markets of Spain, France, and Portugal.

But it's not just cars that are at their peak. Lego is experiencing its best moment. "Last year we were market leaders, and this year everything points to us being market leaders again. And there is no better sign that we have incredible demand, as the Lego fan community continues to grow, both the base we already had as children and all the adults who are returning to play with us, whether it's for the nostalgia element, because we have products on such diverse themes that it's practically impossible not to find one you don't like," Vilella explains.

"It could be a car, it could be a Star Wars element, it could be a Harry Potter set, or it could be a flower. So, it's very difficult for any of your tastes to escape the wide portfolio we have. If we add to that, we have a brutal innovation department, launching around 375 new products each year - we are the toy company that launches the most new products to the market - this means we are permanently in the mouths of the Lego fan community, which is also a very active community that we are very grateful to because they inspire us to keep improving, to stay close to their tastes, to launch licenses of those themes that interest them," she maintains.

Another category that has gained significant strength in recent months, besides automobiles, is the so-called 'botanicals', "which didn't exist before and has now become an indispensable category within our collections. And it has also allowed us to connect with the female audience who perhaps, due to outdated gender stereotypes, seemed that women and girls didn't like building much, because we played with other types of things as children. So now it has been shown that they enter through flowers and once you enter, you can't stop building," she concludes.