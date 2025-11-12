These are the finalists for the 'Festers d'Alacant 2025' awards The nominees will participate in a pre-gala reception to receive their commemorative statuettes

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:25

What greater pride for a festival-goer than to win the 'Fester d'Alacant' award. This time, 27 individuals and groups are finalists for these awards, which will be presented on November 20 at the Teatro Principal.

The nominees for this nineteenth edition have been selected from among the 41 submitted candidacies. Reaching this stage is already an achievement, which will be recognised next Monday with a pre-gala reception at the Alicante Town Hall, where they will receive a commemorative statuette.

The jury members announced the names of the finalists this Wednesday in the various categories: Bonfires, Holy Week, Traditional, Festive in Neighbourhoods and Districts, and Moors and Christians; both individual and collective.

Bonfires Finalists Individual: Vicente Mas Iborra (barraca Els Chuanos), José Ivorra Albadalejo (Mercado Central) and Dolores Ten Miralles (Florida Sur)

Collective: Mercado Central bonfire, Ángeles-Felipe Bergé bonfire and Festa i vi barraca

Holy Week Finalists Individual: Rafael Antonio Escribano Pastor (Brotherhood of the Holy Flagellation) and Juan Ginerés Asensi (Brotherhood of the Christ of Divine Love)

Collective: Brotherhood and Fraternity of Nazarenes of the Holy Redemption

Traditional Finalists Individual: Andrés Mas Rodríguez (May Crosses), Javier Muñoz Sánchez (San Roque) and Francisco Miguel Ruso Colomina (Raval Roig)

Collective: Brotherhood of San Roque, Peña Canterella (Raval Roig) and Adorna Association (San Gabriel)

Festive in Neighbourhoods and Districts Finalists Individual: Andrés Romero Vílchez (San Francisco Javier-La Florida), María José Molina Birlanga (San Agustín) and Manuel Muñoz Soler (Benisaudet)

Collective: Patronal Festivals Barrio 400 Viviendas, Patronal Festivals Commission Benisaudet and Patronal Festivals Commission Monnegre d'Abaix

Moors and Christians Finalists Individual: Antonio Cáceres Prats (Villafranqueza-El Palamó), Francisco Gil Navarro (Altozano) and Vanessa Sánchez Quirant (El Rebolledo)

Collective: 'Los Pacos' (Altozano), Embajadores Nursery School (San Blas) and Peña 'Los Arpes' (Villafranqueza-El Palamó)

The festival trajectories, the achievement of a milestone or a recent significant event they have led have been some of the criteria considered by the jury members when selecting the finalists.

The jury consisted of councillors from the Alicante Town Hall, representatives of the city's various festivals, with a presence at the Gala, and two individuals with a recognised track record in the Alicante festival scene.

Mayor Luis Barcala will announce the winner of the 'José Ángel Guirao Award' at the end of the Gala, in memory of the late festival-goer who passed away in 1998. In this case, no candidacies are submitted as it is an exclusive competence of the Town Hall, as has been the case since the first edition of these distinctions.