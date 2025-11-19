These are the dates for purchasing seats for the 2026 Alicante Three Kings Parade The City Council will set up physical and online ticket offices to acquire seats | Prior appointments will also be available for the royal post office camp

The city of Alicante is counting down to the arrival of the Three Wise Men from the East. There are only 47 days left until Their Majesties disembark at the city's port and parade through its streets in a grand procession.

To ensure that locals and visitors can enjoy the spectacle on the evening of January 5th, the City Council will start selling seats in advance at the end of December.

On December 26th, ticket offices will open to purchase seats to watch the Three Wise Men of Alicante and various pageants. Several points of sale will be available, both physical - with 40% of the seats - and online - with 60%.

Physical sales points will be located at the Alicante bullring from 10 a.m. on December 26th, while online seats can be purchased through the VivaTicket platform.

These ticket offices will remain open until sold out, aiming to fill the official route: Plaza de los Luceros, Alfonso el Sabio, Rambla de Méndez Núñez, and Calle Altamira.

As usual, the Three Wise Men of Alicante will leave their camels at sea and dock by boat at the city's port at 5 p.m. on January 5th, 2026.

Afterwards, they will head to the Alicante bullring, where a magical and enchanting show will take place between 5 and 6 p.m., when Their Majesties will greet all the children present.

Invitations to attend the reception of the Three Wise Men at the bullring can be obtained for free on the Alicante City Council's website.

Meanwhile, the Alicante Three Kings Parade will begin at 7 p.m. from Avenida de la Estación, ending at the Town Hall Square. Various floats will make up the parade, divided into entertainment, biblical, and commercial trains.

Camp of the Royal Post Office of Alicante

In the days leading up, Gabriel Miró Square will host the camp of the royal post office, which will be open from December 26th to January 4th. Children can visit to leave their letters for the Three Wise Men.

This camp will also require prior appointments, which will be available from December 18th at 10 a.m. on the municipal website www.alicante.es.

The royal post office will take center stage on the afternoon of January 4th, when their parade will take place, starting at 6 p.m. The assistants of the Three Wise Men will parade from Plaza de España to Rambla de Méndez Núñez, ending at the Esplanade.