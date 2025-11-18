Testing the Zontes 368G, the urban 'panzer' shaking up the crossover scooter segment

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 17:06 Comenta Share

We begin by taking a look at the impressive numbers that Zontes has been achieving with its 368G, which launched commercially at the start of the year. By the end of October, registration data (source: ANESDOR) places it as the third best-selling motorcycle in Spain across all categories and engine sizes, with 6,666 units and a market share of 3.3%. It is only surpassed by the Yamaha NMax 125 (11,430 units) and the Honda PCX 125 (8,541 units), making it the top-ranked bike over 125 cc.

There is little more to add to these figures, which speak for themselves about the significant impact this model has had in dealerships. The Chinese brand has hit the mark by competing in a 'trending topic' segment, albeit one crowded with competitors like the Honda ADX 350, KYMCO DTX 350, SYM ADX 300, Keeway Vieste 300 XDV, Peugeot XP 400, and MH Viro 350.

So, what makes the Zontes 368G so convincing? Its price of €5,592 places it in the mid-range, far from the most expensive (Honda and Peugeot) but also above the more economical options, exceeding the price of the rest by €1,000 or more.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

Therefore, the price alone is not the main selling point of this model, but rather its relationship with its high-quality finishes and the standard equipment it offers, clearly the most comprehensive in its category. This includes: an 8'' TFT screen (the largest in its category) with connectivity and 'mirroring' function to replicate some of your smartphone apps, proximity keyless system, six USB ports (three type A and three C), two injection maps (Eco and Sport), heated grips with five levels, tire pressure sensor, and dual HD front and rear cameras with night vision sensor, recording every time the vehicle is started, allowing videos to be downloaded to the mobile via the brand's app.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

But the 368G is not limited to a comprehensive high-end technological package; it is equipped with a cycle part and components that give it a very Adventure profile, probably the most pronounced in its segment. It is the only one in its segment to feature a front inverted fork with double adjustable compression and extension yoke, and also has a double rear shock absorber adjustable in preload and extension, which is quite uncommon. Unlike its rivals, with front wheels of 14 or 15 inches, the Zontes comes with a 17'' front wheel that enhances riding stability and can smooth out terrain irregularities for a more off-road behavior. It has tubeless spoke wheels and is fitted with mixed tires. The braking system includes a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, gripped by Spanish JJuan calipers from the Brembo group, with radial mount and 4 pistons (rear with single piston).

It also features a series of elements that enhance its crossover personality, such as an adjustable inclination conical handlebar, lever adjustment, parking brake on the left lever, height-adjustable windshield in five positions, handguards, aluminum sump guard, crash bars, fog lights, and footpegs for off-road riding. The ABS systems (with independent dual channel) and traction control are disconnectable for track use. All this equipment seems like the typical optional equipment that brands offer in their accessory catalog with an extra cost, but the truly surprising thing is that the 368G comes with it as standard.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

This Zontes 368G, in addition to an enhanced adventurous personality, immediately conveyed in its sporty and aggressive exterior design, is a vehicle adapted to daily life, offering levels of comfort and functionality typical of urban scooters, but also adapted for longer journeys, as if it were a GT.

The seat is comfortable and features a generous lumbar support for the rider. It is 790 mm high and, although it is somewhat narrow at the front to facilitate foot support on the ground, it is a bit high for daily use accessibility, mainly due to that large central tunnel. The seat opens conveniently from a button on the handlebar switch, and has a hydraulic system to keep it open without using hands.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

The under-seat storage capacity is one of the highest, as if it were a Grand Touring, with space for two full-face helmets, and still some room left for small items. It is equipped with courtesy interior lighting, velvet-like fabric lining, and a USB power outlet with standard and Type C connectors for fast charging. It also has a glove compartment on the left side, with a USB port, as well as a retractable hook on the upper central part of the counter-shield, very practical in the city for hanging bags or backpacks, capable of supporting up to 5 kg of load.

Its engine is a single-cylinder 4T 4V, liquid-cooled, OHC, 4v, with 367 cc. Its maximum power figures are 38.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 40 Nm at 6,000 rpm, making it the mid-displacement Crossover with the highest performance, followed by Peugeot's 36.7 hp and Honda's 29 hp.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

Alongside a 17.5-litre fuel tank, again the largest in its segment, and a homologated consumption of 3.4 litres per 100 km, the 368G would be capable of extending its range beyond 500 km. This engine is pure dynamite and sounds wonderful, with a very good initial punch and great recoveries. Its stretch is also good, comfortably reaching 120 km/h - and quite a bit beyond - with considerable comfort as well. The braking offers good power and feel, although in more intense and sporty driving, it could well have a second disc to enhance the sensations.

We are looking at a generously sized maxiscooter, with a wheelbase of 1,560 mm and a full weight of 203 kg, and a wide central tunnel, so it is not the most accessible or manageable vehicle when stationary. In the city, for not-so-tall users, it may be less comfortable. However, its best qualities emerge once in motion, revealing a more agile and resolved behavior than one might imagine, favored by tremendous suspensions that absorb all urban asphalt irregularities.

The posture is comfortable, with a somewhat enduro style, close to the handlebar. Additionally, the rider can combine up to three positions to place their feet (on the platform, the counter-shield, and the off-road footrests). The windshield, in its highest position, provides good protection. The handlebar switches are backlit and have a large number of buttons to get used to.

Ampliar Zontes 368G Test

On winding roads, the Zontes handles well, with great stability, nobility, and one of the best dynamics. And on some easy dirt tracks, the 368G shows its most fun side, offering correct behavior (without forgetting that scooters are not born to leave the asphalt), thanks to its suspension configuration, equipment (possibility of electronic disconnections), and ergonomics that allow for a smooth off-road ride with guarantees.