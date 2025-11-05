Testing the Volvo EX30 Cross Country: 428 HP and All-Wheel Drive

Autocasión Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

The new Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a fully electric SUV that inherits the adventurous spirit of the legendary Cross Country name, born in 1997 with the Volvo V70, and takes it into a new zero-emissions era.

With a length of 4.23 metres and a more rugged appearance than the standard EX30, the Cross Country version stands out with its increased ground clearance (+17 mm), specific 19-inch black and graphite wheels, and unique features like the grille and black wheel arch trims that enhance its off-road character. Additionally, it includes all-wheel drive thanks to a dual electric motor system that collectively delivers 428 horsepower, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a spectacular 3.7 seconds.

The interior focuses on simplicity and technology, featuring a minimalist design dominated by a 12.3-inch central screen with Android Automotive operating system, compatible with apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and Spotify. Recycled materials, two environments—pine inspired by Scandinavian forests and indigo in bluish tones—and the Ultra version's equipment make the cabin a welcoming place.

Among its abundant standard equipment, we find a panoramic roof, Harman Kardon sound system, and electric heated seats. The boot offers 318 litres, with a double floor, complemented by a small 7-litre compartment under the bonnet ideal for storing charging cables.

With a 69 kWh battery, the EX30 Cross Country is rated for up to 436 km of range and supports fast charging at 150 kW, allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in less than 27 minutes. Its road behaviour prioritises comfort and smoothness, without sacrificing the ability to tackle more demanding terrains thanks to all-wheel drive and increased ground clearance.

The first electric Cross Country from Volvo is priced starting at just over 53,000 euros.