Testing the New Ultraviolette F77: A Futuristic and Ambitious Electric Naked Bike

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:06 Comenta Share

Several months ago, ABC became the first Spanish media outlet to test the electric Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, at a time when the Indian brand was still completing the necessary approvals to begin its European launch. It was a pre-series unit, meaning a bike still in the final stages of refinement, but it already left us with positive impressions, primarily due to its modern design, comprehensive equipment, and dynamic capabilities.

Now, Ultraviolette has announced that it has become the first Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer to obtain UNECE L3e approval, and thus begins its journey in the Iberian Peninsula, where the first units of its F77, the first model to reach the Spanish market, are already available. Within 12 months, the brand plans to expand its catalogue with new battery-powered models, such as the Tesseract scooter, the X-47 Crossover, or the off-road ShockWave. However, the naked bike will spearhead Ultraviolette's plans for Europe, as it has been available for several months in other countries like Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

The company aims to be present in over 40 countries and reach 100,000 units sold worldwide in the next three years. In the medium term, it plans to expand its coverage to new regions, including Southeast Asia, the United States, and Latin America. Currently, Ultraviolette operates from its production plant in Bangalore, India, with a capacity of up to 50,000 units annually. By 2028, it expects international markets to account for 30% of its total revenue, with Europe as one of the main drivers of this growth, according to its executives.

Ampliar Testing the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet

In Spain, it has just debuted through the importer and distributor Rhino Electric Motor (owner of the Spanish Velca, which has a distribution network and associated workshops of over 300 points), and it does so with great ambition, not only because of the bike's characteristics but also because it arrives with stunning prices: from 8,990 euros for the F77 Mach 2 Recon and from 9,290 euros for the F77 SuperStreet Recon. Additionally, both are compatible with the MOVES III Plan, which reduces the final prices for consumers to 6,540 and 6,795 euros after also applying the 15% IRPF deduction for the purchase of an electric vehicle, a measure initially valid until December 31, 2025.

Both versions of the F77, which can be ridden with an A1 or B license (with more than 3 years of experience) as they are homologated as 125 motorcycles, are identical except for their handlebars, which are lower and narrower on the Mach 2 and, therefore, higher and wider on the SuperStreet. The only consequences of this difference are ergonomic, so in the first, the rider will adopt a more sporty posture leaning towards the front end, while in the second, they benefit from a slightly more upright and comfortable position.

Ampliar Testing the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet

Otherwise, they are completely identical, equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery developed by the brand itself (with up to 5 registered patents) under stringent production methods that, as explained by its own executives, have sought to ensure high safety products.

The batteries are not removable and are recharged by plugging them into a power outlet: charging from 20% to 80% can be completed in just 2.5 hours with the included charger. The brand announces that these batteries offer up to 231 km of range (WMTC). Obviously, this figure can be achieved by using the bike very conservatively and in the most economical driving mode. In more standard driving, the average range could reach 150 km. And if we seek to maximize the performance the F77 can offer, this distance will drop to at least 80 or 90 km. For the battery and motor, the brand offers a 5-year or 100,000 km warranty, and for the rest of the bike, the warranty is 3 years.

One of the best arguments for electric motorcycles is often found in the right handlebar grip: the acceleration capability usually finds no match among combustion motorcycles due to the extraordinary linear power delivery they offer. The Ultraviolette is powered by a motor that delivers 40 HP and 100 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155 km/h.

Ampliar Testing the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet

The electronic package in this model is a real festival, and the user will find advanced elements at their disposal such as three driving modes (Glide, Combat, and Ballistic, from calmer to sportier), 3-level and disconnectable traction control, configurable regenerative braking in 10 levels, tire pressure sensor, stability control, and Hill Hold Assist (hill start assist system).

Everything is controlled through the handlebar buttons and displayed on a 5-inch full-color TFT screen. The bike also offers full connectivity that allows the user to connect it with their mobile device to access all kinds of information, OTA updates, anti-theft, route history, and parking assistance, among other functions. It does not have a smart or proximity key.

Testing at Kárting Ángel Burgueño

If on the previous occasion we were able to test the Mach 2 version in the city of Barcelona, at the presentation organized a few days ago by the Indian brand's representatives in Spain, which took place at a karting track in Madrid, we took the opportunity to ride the SuperStreet version. Undoubtedly, the ergonomics are more comfortable thanks to that wider and higher handlebar, which allowed us to adopt a more upright and relaxed posture. This variant will adapt much better to daily commutes.

Ampliar Testing the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet

The rest of the vehicle remains identical, with a somewhat compact size and a seat height of 800 mm, which will allow riders of all sizes to feel confident on board. Its weight is 220 kg, including batteries, and the bike is quite easy to handle when stationary. The dimensions are very compact and short between axles (1,340 mm), making it a highly reactive bike, capable of leaning at the slightest suggestion, while at the same time being very manageable, although it can sometimes be a bit nervous at the front end.

Its handling is truly agile, offering quick direction changes with minimal effort. The chassis performs correctly, thanks to a double tubular frame (combining steel and aluminium), and suspensions consisting of a 41 mm inverted front fork with preload adjustment and a rear mono-shock, in collaboration with an aluminium swingarm with reinforcement rods; a front brake using a 320 mm disc and a rear one of 230 mm; and tyres of 110/70R17 and 150/60R17. The front end works firmly, while the rear feels somewhat too stiff.

Ampliar Testing the new Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and SuperStreet

Overlooking its electronic display for a moment, as a motorcycle, the F77 has standard equipment, and all its technical components function correctly, generally providing a lot of manoeuvrability and ease when tackling urban routes it is aimed at, or even touches of fun when we take it to a winding road. Do not expect very sporty behaviour from the chassis; it is a simple bike that works well under normal conditions.

Of the three available modes, we wanted to indulge in the most powerful, the Ballistic, in the short time we had to enjoy it on the track. It really shoots you forward when you open the throttle with vigour, with a forceful, totally immediate, and very precise acceleration from the throttle. The "juice" is found at low and medium revs: from 0 to 60 km/h it takes just 2.8 seconds, and from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

It is, ultimately, the great argument of this bike, its ability to generate emotions through the throttle, and its impressive package of electronic aids and functionalities, which give the F77, along with its knockdown price, many options to carve out a niche among high-performance electric motorcycles.