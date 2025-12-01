A Test for Spain's Pride Germany's dominance in the first leg and the intention to support Aitana from a packed Metropolitano on the day she undergoes surgery spur the title defender

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:40

Spain's quest for the Nations League title is filled with incentives. Beyond the allure of securing an official title and facing a formidable opponent like Germany, the team led by Sonia Bermúdez has found additional motivation to defend the crown they claimed in 2024.

The first stimulus of the match is the venue. An exceptional atmosphere is expected at the Metropolitano to break the attendance record for a Spanish national team match, previously set at the last Nations League final in February 2024, where 32,657 spectators at La Cartuja witnessed Spain's victory over France.

Amidst this inspiring atmosphere, Spain, wounded in pride after being outplayed in Germany as not seen in recent times, faces the challenge of stepping up and reclaiming their ball-dominant style. Uncharacteristically imprecise in ball management, Sonia Bermúdez's team suffered from Germany's notable verticality after each loss, sustained only by a memorable performance from Cata Coll, who was colossal in goal to maintain a valuable goalless draw given the chances created by Christian Wück's side.

Adding to these reasons to approach the Metropolitano match as a true final is Aitana Bonmatí's injury. She ended Sunday's morning training with discomfort after a misstep in a fortuitous action, and later received bad news as tests confirmed a fracture in her left fibula.

The injury, which requires a five-month recovery period as the player is set to undergo surgery this Tuesday, forced the triple Ballon d'Or winner to immediately leave the Spanish team's camp in Las Rozas to travel to Barcelona. From the Catalan city, she will follow a match where her teammates are determined to support her by winning a trophy that has gained special significance.

An Uncertainty

Replacing the world's best player is the challenge facing Sonia Bermúdez and her coaching staff, who have so far successfully managed the absences of Patri Guijarro and Tere Abelleira, the two specific midfielders for the position to which the versatile Laia Aleixandri has adapted remarkably. Without Aitana, the big question for the clash against Germany at the Metropolitano centers on one of the interior profiles, with less frequent players of different characteristics like the young Clara Serrajordi, a pure midfielder with a more tactical profile to help control the ball, or Vicky López, much more offensive.

With an unmovable goalkeeper and defense, and a midfield with only one uncertainty, the attacking trio is the line with the most options for change, as the setup in Germany, with Claudia Pina on the right, Esther González as the central reference, and Mariona on the left flank, lacked some of the wing flair provided by alternatives like Eva Navarro or Athenea del Castillo.

Meanwhile, the German team, which left such a good impression in the first leg despite not scoring, is likely to repeat the lineup from the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

-Probable Lineups:

Spain: Coll, Ona Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Olga Carmona, Serrajordi, Aleixandri, Alexia Putellas, Eva Navarro, Esther González, and Mariona.

Germany: Berger, Gwinn, Minge, Knaak, Kett, Senss, Nüsken, Cerci, Brand, Bühl, and Anyomi.

Referee: Silvia Gasperotti (Italy).

Stadium: Metropolitano.

Time and TV: 18:30 h. La 1.