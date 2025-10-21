We Test the Mazda 6e, Tesla's Toughest Rival

Dani Cuadrado Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

The Mazda 6e is a large sedan measuring 4.92 meters in length, entering the European market with the ambition to compete directly with well-established models like the Tesla Model 3. However, it offers a radically different approach focused on quality and comfort.

This model, originating from a sedan Mazda sells in China, has been meticulously adapted to European tastes, both in design and driving dynamics.

Standard Luxury and Unmatched Acoustic Comfort

One of the main strengths of the Mazda 6e is its exceptionally high-quality finish. Even at the basic level, called Takumi, the vehicle stands out with an interior design featuring suede leather and electric seat adjustments. Not only does it boast excellent materials and finishes, but it also comes with a comprehensive standard equipment package that includes a cooled induction charging surface for mobile phones, a massive 14.6-inch screen for the multimedia system, a large glass roof, a lighting system with 64 colours, and a 14-speaker sound system by Sony.

The excellent finishes and splendid standard equipment are complemented by outstanding cabin soundproofing. In this regard, the Mazda 6e is on par with any electric Mercedes, ensuring a quiet ride and thus a very high level of cabin comfort.

Mazda 6e: Electric and Rear-Wheel Drive

The Mazda 6e is offered exclusively with a single electric motor located in the rear axle. During thorough testing on the track, we found that the 6e retains the "Mazda touch" that enthusiasts love, delivering excellent sensations on winding roads.

Despite being equipped with eco-friendly tyres (Michelin e-Primacy on 19-inch wheels), its chassis proves to be exceptionally agile and responsive, allowing for some fun. In fact, the lap time on our test track is comparable to much faster vehicles in a straight line, demonstrating that its chassis and brake setup is far superior to its direct rivals.

Prices, Batteries, and Range of the Mazda 6e

The Mazda 6e is available in two main versions:

1. Standard Version: 258 horsepower, with a WLTP range of 479 kilometres. Its battery is 68.8 kWh with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Starting price: €40,500.

2. Long Range Version: 245 horsepower, with a WLTP range of up to 552 kilometres. It features an 80 kWh battery with Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC) chemistry. Price: €42,115.

