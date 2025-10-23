Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Hércules le ofrece a Soldevila seguir de blanquiazul hasta 2029
Protagonists of the Benejúzar festivities. TA

'Terra de festes' (À Punt) Promotes the Cultural and Festive Richness of Benejúzar

This Friday at 10:30 PM, the programme showcases the patronal celebrations of this Alicante town

P.S.

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 16:21

Comenta

Terra de festes, the À Punt programme, visits three towns each week, bringing viewers all the details of the patronal festivities and the people involved. This Friday, 24th October, at 10:30 PM, the festive team travels to the Alicante town of Benejúzar, as well as La Pobla de Vallbona (Camp de Túria) and Fanzara (Alto Millares).

Reporter Mari Carmen Montes attended the spectacular Romería of the Virgen del Pilar in Benejúzar. She shared the excitement and enthusiasm of the thousands of pilgrims who visit this Bajo Segura municipality every 12th October since 1939. At 9:00 AM, one of the most special moments will occur, the arrival of the Pilarica image amidst the cheers of the attendees.

Once the pilgrimage begins, floats join in, featuring the festival representatives: the 'maña mayor', the 'mañica mayor', and their 'mañes de honor'. Upon reaching the Sanctuary, the 'baturra' mass and traditional dances will crown an intense day accompanying the Pilarica to the place where the image rests throughout the year.

The patronal festivities of La Pobla de Vallbona. TA

The patronal festivities of La Pobla de Vallbona are filled with people and celebration. Terra de festes presenter, Ferran Cano, interviewed the mayor, Abel Martí, and "Chiquitín" from Pirotecnia del Mediterráneo, to share all the details of the events and the mascletaes.

Reporter Ernesto Peretó will convey the traditional parade that gathers the young and senior queens and the main steward. He will also witness the major mass and the procession in honour of the patron saint, the Virgen del Rosario. We will dance to the rhythm of the giants and big heads that accompany the image.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The reporter found in Fanzara that the rain does not dampen the festivities held in honour of the Holy Sepulchre, the Virgin of Montserrat, and San Roque. With the Xacamin band enlivening, she participates in the Youth Day meal and shows us the mocadorà, or panyoletà as the locals call it, one of the most fun and anticipated moments for the festival-goers.

Regarding the bullfighting events, the day will also be marked by improvisation. Despite the contracted livestock not arriving, the organisation will still manage to keep the town's bullfighting tradition alive during the festivities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  3. 3 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  4. 4 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  5. 5 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana
  6. 6 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  7. 7 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  8. 8 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  9. 9 Denuncian la ingesta de alcohol «a plena luz del día» junto parques infantiles de Carolinas y la Bola de Oro de Alicante
  10. 10 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla por viento en Alicante mientras las noches tropicales baten el récord histórico

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'Terra de festes' (À Punt) Promotes the Cultural and Festive Richness of Benejúzar

&#039;Terra de festes&#039; (À Punt) Promotes the Cultural and Festive Richness of Benejúzar