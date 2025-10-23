'Terra de festes' (À Punt) Promotes the Cultural and Festive Richness of Benejúzar This Friday at 10:30 PM, the programme showcases the patronal celebrations of this Alicante town

P.S. Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 16:21 Comenta Share

Terra de festes, the À Punt programme, visits three towns each week, bringing viewers all the details of the patronal festivities and the people involved. This Friday, 24th October, at 10:30 PM, the festive team travels to the Alicante town of Benejúzar, as well as La Pobla de Vallbona (Camp de Túria) and Fanzara (Alto Millares).

Reporter Mari Carmen Montes attended the spectacular Romería of the Virgen del Pilar in Benejúzar. She shared the excitement and enthusiasm of the thousands of pilgrims who visit this Bajo Segura municipality every 12th October since 1939. At 9:00 AM, one of the most special moments will occur, the arrival of the Pilarica image amidst the cheers of the attendees.

Once the pilgrimage begins, floats join in, featuring the festival representatives: the 'maña mayor', the 'mañica mayor', and their 'mañes de honor'. Upon reaching the Sanctuary, the 'baturra' mass and traditional dances will crown an intense day accompanying the Pilarica to the place where the image rests throughout the year.

Ampliar The patronal festivities of La Pobla de Vallbona. TA

The patronal festivities of La Pobla de Vallbona are filled with people and celebration. Terra de festes presenter, Ferran Cano, interviewed the mayor, Abel Martí, and "Chiquitín" from Pirotecnia del Mediterráneo, to share all the details of the events and the mascletaes.

Reporter Ernesto Peretó will convey the traditional parade that gathers the young and senior queens and the main steward. He will also witness the major mass and the procession in honour of the patron saint, the Virgen del Rosario. We will dance to the rhythm of the giants and big heads that accompany the image.

The reporter found in Fanzara that the rain does not dampen the festivities held in honour of the Holy Sepulchre, the Virgin of Montserrat, and San Roque. With the Xacamin band enlivening, she participates in the Youth Day meal and shows us the mocadorà, or panyoletà as the locals call it, one of the most fun and anticipated moments for the festival-goers.

Regarding the bullfighting events, the day will also be marked by improvisation. Despite the contracted livestock not arriving, the organisation will still manage to keep the town's bullfighting tradition alive during the festivities.