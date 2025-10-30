Tennis Match-Fixing Network Dismantled with Profits Exceeding 800,000 Euros

C.P.S. Thursday, 30 October 2025, 13:15 Comenta Share

The National Police, in collaboration with authorities from Bulgaria, France, and Romania, have arrested 16 individuals involved in a tennis match-fixing network operating between 2018 and 2024. It is estimated that those involved gained profits amounting to approximately 800,000 euros. Through bank transactions executed via the betting house, it was concluded that the network was primarily operated from Bulgaria, although intermediaries were present in other countries.

Suspicions arose when several tennis players, ranked significantly higher than their opponents according to the ATP ranking, lost matches or sets. The players were mainly French, although the names of the athletes involved in the match-fixing have not been disclosed. France saw the highest number of arrests, with a total of nine individuals detained.

The investigation began years ago and revealed that there were betting accounts specifically making these types of selections. It was also proven that the same unlikely bets were recorded simultaneously in different countries, complicating the process. In Spain, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Central Instruction Courts No. 3 and No. 4, the National Court, the National Police Unit attached to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the CENPIDA of the Gambling Control Service were involved in the search.

In Spain, the National Police found evidence of the events in Guadalajara and Valladolid. This was crucial for the coordinated search led by EUROJUST to succeed. The network has now been dismantled, and the focus is on identifying the number of individuals who corrupted the sport, in this case, tennis.