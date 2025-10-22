Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, at an event EP

Tebas: "Spanish Football Has Missed an Opportunity to Progress"

LaLiga President Reacts to Miami Match Cancellation and Points to Those Responsible

Javier Varela

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 09:10

Javier Tebas expressed his opinion on the cancellation of the Miami match nine hours after it was made public. The LaLiga President did so through a statement on X under the title "a missed opportunity for Spanish football." In it, he denounces "the closed and provincial vision" that has prevented the match between Villarreal and Barça from taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 20th, warning that "the true traditions of European football are threatened by decisions from governing institutions that year after year destroy national leagues."

Furthermore, he warns that LaLiga "will continue to work with rigour and conviction to ensure that Spanish football remains competitive, facing those who seek to destroy it."

The head of the league does not hesitate to denounce that "the 'integrity of the competition' is invoked by those who have spent years questioning that very integrity, pressuring referees, governments, constructing distorted narratives, or using political and media pressure as a sporting tool."

