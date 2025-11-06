Tchouaméni Joins Real Madrid's Injury List The French midfielder suffers an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, and the duration of his absence is unknown.

Real Madrid faces a new setback with the injury of Aurelien Tchouaméni. The French midfielder ended the poor match at Anfield with minor discomfort, and after tests conducted this Thursday, it has been determined that he suffers an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. The club has not specified the duration of his absence, and it will depend on his recovery. What is certain is that he will not be available for Sunday's match against Rayo, and he is almost certain to miss the international break with France.

Xabi Alonso loses the core of Real Madrid's midfield indefinitely, and the replacement for that position seems to be Camavinga, who has been somewhat questioned for his performance in recent matches. Tchouaméni's importance in the Basque manager's scheme is such that he has started every match of the season, except for the game against Levante where he played 20 minutes. He has only spent less time on the pitch than Thibaut Courtois, Kylian Mbappé, and Álvaro Carreras.

This setback also adds to the recent absences of Dani Carvajal - two months due to arthroscopy - and Franco Mastantuono - groin injury - which occurred following the victory in El Clásico. So many injuries in such a short time indicate that the players' physical condition is not yet optimal, and the workload of matches is starting to take its toll.

Tchouaméni is one of the players who contributes significantly to defensive tasks, especially with a backline that has been very vulnerable due to the absences of Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba.