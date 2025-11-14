Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

C. Tangana with his partner, Rocío Aguirre, at the 2023 Goya Awards. EFE

C. Tangana and Rocío Aguirre Expecting Their First Child

The Chilean photographer shares an image on Instagram, confirming they are expecting their first child.

Miguel G. Casallo

Friday, 14 November 2025, 18:25

Rocío Aguirre, partner of Spanish artist C. Tangana, announced on her Instagram account this Friday that she is pregnant. In the image, the photographer is pictured in front of a mirror showing her belly in an advanced state of pregnancy, accompanied by a phrase filled with Chilean nostalgia: "Babies come with a loaf of bread under their arm."

Although Rocío does not directly tag her partner in the post, her announcement has sparked a wave of affection and congratulations. Close friends, followers, and professionals from her circle have reacted with enthusiasm, celebrating one of the most significant milestones in the couple's life.

The relationship between Aguirre and Tangana, discreet yet solid, began in 2019 after meeting in a bar. She came to Spain from Chile to study photography, and shortly after, the pandemic found them together in Mexico, an episode that strengthened their bond.

Rocío has confessed in other interviews that she has always been reluctant to be known solely as "the girlfriend of." Before moving to Spain, she already had a well-established career in Chile.

She has also explained that, although they collaborate creatively, they have decided not to work together frequently to keep their relationship away from media noise.

Over the years, the couple has appeared at events such as the Goya Awards and has shared glimpses of their life, always maintaining their privacy.

