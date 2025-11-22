Take Note of These Destinations for Your Camper Travels as They Will Set Trends

N. S. Saturday, 22 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Travelling without schedules, waking up by a lake or under the northern lights, and moving at the pace of the road. That's what you gain when you decide to hop into a camper and let yourself go, moving with freedom and without complications. Although for that, you also need to leave Spain, but with companies like roadsurfer, that's no problem at all. In fact, it makes it easier to visit places you might not have considered. For instance, in Spain, it operates in cities like Barcelona, Bilbao, Malaga, Seville, or Valencia, and has recently expanded its presence to the United States with a base in Los Angeles.

First on the list is Northern Europe, the ultimate camper dream. The Norwegian fjords, Swedish lakes, or Finland's traffic-free roads make the journey part of the adventure. Spring and late summer are the best times, when green dominates the landscape and daylight stretches almost until midnight. For those seeking the most authentic experience, March offers the chance to see the northern lights from magical places like Tromso or Abisko. Thanks to the so-called "right of public access," it's possible to camp in the wild as long as local rules are respected. For those who prefer a safer option, roadsurfer spots, the brand's own app, allows you to book private and sustainable plots in natural settings.

The British Isles will also be on the rise in 2026. From the stone villages of the Cotswolds to the Welsh cliffs or the Scottish Highlands, the UK is a mosaic of scenic routes. The mild climate of spring and autumn invites you to explore it leisurely, among castles, pubs, and secondary roads that wind along the sea. Travelling by camper through the British Isles is about rediscovering the freedom to stop wherever you please, brew a coffee by the ocean, and continue the journey without haste.

North America and the endless road. The legendary Route 66 turns 100 years old, and the country celebrates its 250th anniversary. Two milestones that invite you to travel from coast to coast, whether from New York to San Francisco or along the Pacific's Highway 1. In Canada, Banff and Jasper national parks offer turquoise lakes, mountains, and silence: the perfect setting for those seeking total disconnection. roadsurfer is already operating in the Americas, expanding its fleet and bringing its philosophy of freedom and comfort to travelers worldwide.

Travelling by camper is no longer a fad; it's a trend. Every year, more people swap planes or resorts for a van with a bed and a small kitchen. In Europe, camper rentals grew by more than 150% last summer, and in Spain, occupancy reached 90%. Roadsurfer leads this change with a digital business model, unlimited mileage, and a hassle-free experience: online booking, 24/7 support, and a modern, equipped fleet from 69 euros per night in low season. With planning, respect for the environment, and a thirst for adventure, 2026 promises to be the perfect year to get lost and found on wheels.