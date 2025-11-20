Suzuki Updates Its Economical and Compact Urban Scooter, the Address 125

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 20 November 2025, 17:35 Comenta Share

Suzuki has revamped its most accessible model, the Address 125, an urban scooter renowned for its manoeuvrability, lightness, and affordable price. The design retains its iconic character with smooth lines and classic proportions, but now features new chrome details and a U-shaped LED headlight.

Mechanically, the new Address 125 is equipped with a 124 cc SOHC single-cylinder engine with air cooling and electronic fuel injection. This engine delivers a maximum power of 8.7 hp at 6,500 rpm and a torque of 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Additionally, its certified consumption of only 1.9 l/100 km and emissions of 45 g/km of CO2 make it a benchmark in its category. Technical improvements in this edition, such as the new camshaft profile, CVT transmission adjustments, and a quieter start system, enhance engine response at low revs and improve acceleration.

The chassis has also been optimised, featuring a new frame that reduces weight and increases rigidity. The Address is a lightweight, tipping the scales at just 106 kg. The suspension has been adjusted to offer a smooth ride, while the new cast aluminium wheels, fitted with Dunlop D307 N tubeless tyres, improve grip. Suzuki's combined braking system uses a front disc and rear drum.

The new Address 125 boasts a larger under-seat storage space (24.4 litres capacity) than its predecessor, capable of holding a jet helmet, and also includes two front compartments and a standard USB port for smartphone charging during travel.

It features an Easy Start system, and both the seat and fuel cap can be opened from the ignition key. Additionally, it has central and side stands, digital instrumentation, and an anti-theft system with a magnetic shutter.

Available in three colours—Matte Stellar Blue, Pearl Glazed White, and Metallic Matte Black—it can now be reserved at Suzuki's official dealerships, with a promotional price of 2,599 euros valid until 31 December 2025.