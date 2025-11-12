Suzuki Unveils New Mid-Range Sport-Touring Motorcycle, the SV-7GX

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 17:06 Comenta Share

Suzuki is set to launch a completely new motorcycle in 2026, as announced at the recent EICMA 2025 show in Milan. This new model will enter the mid-range sport-touring segment. The SV-7GX, developed from the SV650, offers versatility and manoeuvrability for urban commuting, as well as comfort and cutting-edge technology for long-distance touring.

With a sporty crossover design inspired by the GSX-S1000GX, the new SV-7GX features a semi-fairing with dual-function LED headlights, an adjustable windshield with three positions, and integrated handguards.

It is powered by a 645 cc 90-degree V-twin engine, delivering 73 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 64 Nm at 6,800 rpm, complying with Euro 5+ standards. It includes an electronic throttle (Ride-by-Wire), three selectable riding modes via the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), a three-level traction control system (STCS), and a bidirectional Quick Shifter for clutchless gear changes.

In terms of the chassis, the tubular steel frame, characteristic of the SV family, is paired with a 41 mm telescopic front suspension and a rear monoshock with seven preload adjustment levels. The braking system uses dual 290 mm front discs with four-piston calipers, along with standard ABS.

The ergonomics promise great comfort, featuring a wider (740 mm) aluminium handlebar closer to the rider, along with a redesigned seat and a modest height of 795 mm. The new Suzuki weighs 211 kg, has a 17.4-litre fuel tank, and an average consumption of 4.2 litres/100 km.

In terms of equipment, the SV-7GX includes full LED lighting, a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with various viewing modes, and connectivity with the Suzuki Ride Connect+ app for iOS and Android smartphones. This app provides step-by-step navigation, weather and traffic alerts, speed warnings, and notifications for calls or calendar events. A 5V/3A USB-C port completes the package.

Suzuki will offer the new SV-7GX in three colour combinations: Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Triton Blue; Pearl Matte Greige; and Glass Sparkle Black.