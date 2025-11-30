Suzuki's 2026 Plan: More Cars and a New Star Model

Patxi Fernández Sunday, 30 November 2025, 12:10 Comenta Share

Suzuki Motor Ibérica aims to close the year 2026 with a total of 6,000 registrations, representing an increase of over 7% compared to the estimated 5,600 units for the end of 2025. This growth would allow the Japanese brand to achieve a market share of 0.5% in Spain.

This announcement was made by Juan López Frade, the company's president, during his traditional year-end meeting with the media.

The executive reviewed the company's history, from its origins in 1909 with Michio Suzuki, and introduced the new slogan that encapsulates the brand's corporate DNA: "By Your Side." He also reaffirmed the company's social commitment with the Litros x Kilos initiative, which has raised over 38 tonnes of food in ten editions and will celebrate its 11th edition in January 2026.

Economically, according to López Frade, the brand's positive outlook is set in an environment described as "especially complex" for the European automotive industry. The company's head pointed to three main factors impacting the sector: overregulation on emissions from Brussels, geopolitical tensions affecting the supply chain, and the rapid entry of Chinese brands.

In the 100% electric segment in Spain, Chinese brands already exceed a 19% share. The president of Suzuki reiterated his concern about the acceleration of regulations decided by the European Commission, including the early review of emission standards originally scheduled for late 2025.

Market Forecasts

Using his "forecasts honed by his 'magic ball'," López Frade predicted that the total Spanish market will reach 1,190,000 registrations in 2026, implying an increase of nearly 4% compared to the 1,150,000 units expected for 2025.

Ampliar López Frade at the podium, alongside his "magic ball" to present the forecasts for 2026 F. P.

These figures place the market at levels almost pre-pandemic. However, the president of Suzuki believes that growth could be higher if there were a decisive policy to support electrification.

He criticized the absence of new General State Budgets, which, in his view, prevents the Government from launching "serious plans" to incentivize electric vehicles, labeling 2024 and 2025 as "another lost year" in this area. Additionally, he indicated that the MOVES Corridors and MOVES Fleets Plus plans, funded by European funds, will not be activated until August 2026.

The expected increase for 2026 is mainly due to the greater availability of vehicles in the dealership network, which was "the biggest problem" for the brand in 2025. Besides this factor, the dealership network will receive a new model after the summer, which will strengthen the catalogue.

This launch will help the brand offset the disappearance of two important models in its range: the Suzuki Ignis, which will cease to be marketed due to the tightening of European regulations, and the Suzuki Jimny, a bestseller also affected by emission restrictions. Added to this is the temporary stock limitation of the electric Vitara in Spain, as its production is being prioritised for the UK due to its stringent CO₂ requirements.

Despite these circumstances, Suzuki is confident in regaining the momentum prior to the supply disruptions of the pandemic. López Frade concluded that Europe faces a scenario of "enormous regulatory confusion" due to the advancement of the review of the regulation banning combustion engines from 2035. He cited the Draghi Report of September 2024, which acknowledges the existence of ambitious climate goals, lack of coherence, and the need to reconsider the registration of vehicles with CO₂-neutral fuels after 2035.