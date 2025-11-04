And Suddenly, an Animal Appears on the Road...

The presence of wild animals on the roads demands that we act in split seconds.

Statistics show a sharp increase from mid-October to December each year in the likelihood of collisions with wild animals. There are two critical times: dusk and dawn, although they can appear on the roads at any time of day or night.

During autumn, extra caution is required in areas with an abundance of wild animals. Although the "Barking" of the roe deer (15 July to 15 August) and the "Bellowing" of the red deer (15 September to 15 October) have ended, we are in the midst of the "Roaring" of the fallow deer (15 October to 15 November).

Additionally, wild boars move during hunts (be particularly careful on Sunday nights and Mondays when they return to their territories), and younger roe deer move in search of free territories.

The periods of greatest activity occur at dawn and dusk, often coinciding with morning and evening rush hours. This makes the period from now until December particularly risky in areas where deer, roe deer, and wild boars are found.

How can I reduce the risk of hitting an animal?

During the journey, make sure to observe the road and its edges. Luis Villamil, a pilot with a brilliant national and international track record, and an experienced instructor in safe and sports driving courses, insists on "the panoramic vision that a driver must have." Thus, one should not only look as far ahead as possible (certainly never just in front of the bonnet) but also control the surroundings. This allows us, on one hand, to notice the presence of animals near the road, and on the other, to anticipate our reaction if they suddenly appear on the asphalt.

What should I do if an animal appears in front of me?

There is a basic principle: "drive in a straight line, braking and holding the steering wheel firmly upon impact. Sudden swerves, a sudden change of direction at high speed, can have much more severe consequences, such as collisions with other vehicles or obstacles around the road." We say this is the basic advice because, of course, it is better to hit the animal than to make a maneuver that leads us into another vehicle or off the road with the risk of entering a deep ditch, overturning, or hitting a tree.

Can we make a small evasive maneuver to avoid the animal or reduce the impact's consequence? Well, it depends on the situation, our preparation, the view we have of the surroundings, the vehicle... Many factors are at play. Let's see.

More than advice, training

In risky situations like an animal suddenly appearing on the road, a chain collision on a highway, slippery asphalt, or aquaplaning, the reality is that improvisation is not an option.

Therefore, it is always advisable to take safe driving technique courses, where you learn to perform emergency braking maneuvers with high-speed evasions, ideal for making the most of driving aids such as anti-lock brakes or the stability control of modern cars: "in the courses, we find 80 to 90% of drivers, and in many cases with long driving experience, who do not know how to brake in an emergency," says Luis Villamil, who adds, "in the United Kingdom, one of the driving test exams is an emergency stop."

In emergency situations, improvisation is not an option: driving courses provide key training to avoid an accident

Driving courses allow us, in a safe environment and in a real way, to learn to react effectively and automatically to unforeseen situations, with a clear risk of accident.

Many brands offer these types of courses, as do clubs like RACE or RACC, and private schools or companies provide this type of training, which is key to avoiding an accident or reducing its consequences.

And don't think that "I've been driving for many years" or "I've driven many miles" or "I drive slowly, I'm very cautious" is enough: the unforeseen events that generate risky situations are something else entirely.