New Steps for the Expansion of Alicante-Elche Airport: Aena Tenders Initial Technical Assistance for 38 Million Euros This action adds to the tender for the project drafting for 20 million | It involves the assistance responsible for overseeing, controlling, and monitoring the initial actions

Aena continues to make strides in expanding the terminal at Alicante-Elche Airport. Following the tender for the project drafting worth 20 million euros, the airport manager has approved the tender for technical assistance to oversee the initial project works, all valued at 38.25 million euros.

This assistance will be responsible for overseeing, controlling, and monitoring the initial actions related to the renovation. These tasks will safeguard the roadmap for the design and subsequent development of the planned actions, making it a crucial step. Especially considering the colossal scale of these works, which will be carried out with full operational capacity through phases established in a careful schedule to minimize impact on travelers.

A new step in the transformation of the Alicante terminal, the most ambitious since its inauguration in 2011, which will involve a total investment of 1.154 billion euros. This is the second stage in the renovation of Alicante-Elche Airport, following the tender for the project drafting, which is currently in the final phase of offer evaluation, the step before awarding.

Thus, the start of the reform has been included in the proposal for the next Airport Regulation Document (DORA III), the investment plan that Aena will carry out in the airport network during the 2027-2031 five-year period. A reform that aims to provide the airport "with the capacity to meet future growth in its activity and do so with a focus on quality," as explained by Aena.

The cornerstone of the renovation is the expansion of the current terminal, which will involve extending the boarding pier over the former Terminal 1 and the General Aviation Terminal. The new pier will allow managing future demand from countries outside the Schengen area, with centralized border control and new contact gates for this type of traffic to improve service quality for passengers and airlines.

Thus, the current terminal will gain space for security control, where automated belts and state-of-the-art baggage inspection machines will be installed. With the construction of this new pier, more shops and a VIP lounge will be created for passengers waiting for their flights in this boarding area.

Regarding the movement area, the main actions focus on remodeling the platform located in front of the new pier (extension of the current one) and on the project to reconfigure the platform intended for the new general aviation area.