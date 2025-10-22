Stellantis sold 422,000 cars last quarter

Juan Roig Valor Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 10:06 Comenta Share

Stellantis, the second-largest car manufacturer in Europe by volume, concluded the third quarter with a significant growth of 4.4%, reaching 422,000 units in the Old Continent, which includes 30 countries.

These figures strengthen the foundation of its business in a region that purchases its range and performs best for the manufacturer – by mid-year, the Franco-American consortium reported losses of 2.24 billion and an 8.2% drop in global sales.

According to the company, September was an exceptionally good month for its passenger cars, with an 11.5% increase in deliveries and a slight increase in market share. Notably, the Citroën, Fiat, and Opel brands gained market penetration.

Stellantis states that "the result is largely based on the 'smart car' strategy. The Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera models significantly increased their order rates," allowing it to consolidate its position in the hybrid models market, which already accounts for 15.2% of the 2025 total.

The conglomerate's Chief Operating Officer, Luca Napolitano, stated: "I am delighted to highlight the very positive trend of increasing our orders, which recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in September."

This year, the manufacturer has set out to renew its product range and will launch 10 new models before the end of the year. The latest, responsible for this sales growth, are the Citroën C5 Aircross, the DS No. 8, and the Jeep Compass.

Napolitano noted: "The market share in the third quarter reached 15.4% in the European Union countries, with sales of 549,000 units between passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, placing us well ahead of our third competitor, the Renault Group."