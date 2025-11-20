Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Stellantis Offers Refunds, Inspections, and Repairs for Thousands Affected by PureTech Engines

Canal Motor

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 18:45

Stellantis has offered the Stellantis Affected Association (Afestel) refunds, inspections, and repairs for the thousands affected by the PureTech engines, according to a statement from the association, which comprises over 9,000 members and has filed 3,000 lawsuits.

"After intense negotiations between Afestel's legal team and Stellantis, the company has put forward a series of measures aimed at Afestel members to mitigate the damage caused," the organisation stated, specifying that the company's offer expires at the end of November.

The automotive giant, according to the association, offers financial refunds, which Afestel hopes could reach one million euros by the end of the year.

The firm also proposes complete and free inspections of the cars, as well as extending the official warranty to 10 years or 180,000 kilometres, and total repair against future breakdowns related to the defective belt.

Afestel indicates that the deadline to accept this offer expires on 30th November. To date, more than 3,000 Afestel members have accepted the extended warranty, while around a thousand cases will proceed through the courts to claim additional compensation. Additionally, nearly 700 affected individuals have chosen to join the collective criminal lawsuit in France for vehicle depreciation and suffered damages.

"The best solution would have been the complete withdrawal of the PureTech engine and a generalised compensation. Neither has happened," says Yerba Luca de Tena, president of Afestel.

