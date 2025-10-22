Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Antonio Banderas with his daughter Stella del Carmen. EFE

Stella Banderas Reveals Details of Her Wedding Dress

The young woman has revealed what captivated her about her husband, Alex Gruszynski: "His stability, his honesty, and his loyalty."

Joaquina Adueñas

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:10

Comenta

"A dress that seems to be taken from a fantasy story. Also, something a bit gothic, very romantic, and inspired by Spanish lace," is how Stella Banderas describes the design chosen for her wedding with Alex Gruszynski, which we could glimpse thanks to the photo published by 'People' magazine and now can see in all its glory in the exclusive of '¡Hola!' magazine. A model designed alongside the Rodarte brand, featuring lace and chiffon with a sweetheart neckline and a long veil, completed with an original bouquet of black calla lilies. Following tradition, the daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith has shared that "the new is my dress, of course. The borrowed, a jewel from my mother's family. The blue, an almost hidden embroidery in the suit."

Stella has expressed that marrying Alex "is a dream" and that doing it in Spain "made it even more special." She also recalled how she was captivated by "his stability, his honesty, and his loyalty." "He is the person who has known me since childhood, knows who I am, and loves me unconditionally. He is my best friend," she expressed. "He is my home, there is no drama, no unnecessary fireworks, just peace," she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El tramo de carretera con más accidentes y víctimas de España está en Alicante
  2. 2 El velero más grande del mundo atraca en Alicante: estos son los precios para viajar en el crucero de lujo
  3. 3 La construcción de vivienda nueva en Alicante no da abasto para la demanda pese a estar en registros históricos
  4. 4 El salteador del castillo de Santa Bárbara de Alicante: la Policía detiene a un sospechoso de robar con una pistola simulada
  5. 5 Josep Oliu: «El Sabadell va a seguir siendo el banco de Alicante»
  6. 6 La promesa del vestuario del Hércules a Solde: «Lo haremos por ti»
  7. 7 Torrecilla avisa: «El Atlético Madrileño viene en moto»
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 21 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 El Elche ya conoce cuándo recibirá al Real Madrid en el Martínez Valero
  10. 10 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Stella Banderas Reveals Details of Her Wedding Dress

Stella Banderas Reveals Details of Her Wedding Dress