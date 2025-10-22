Stella Banderas Reveals Details of Her Wedding Dress

Joaquina Adueñas Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:10 Comenta Share

"A dress that seems to be taken from a fantasy story. Also, something a bit gothic, very romantic, and inspired by Spanish lace," is how Stella Banderas describes the design chosen for her wedding with Alex Gruszynski, which we could glimpse thanks to the photo published by 'People' magazine and now can see in all its glory in the exclusive of '¡Hola!' magazine. A model designed alongside the Rodarte brand, featuring lace and chiffon with a sweetheart neckline and a long veil, completed with an original bouquet of black calla lilies. Following tradition, the daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith has shared that "the new is my dress, of course. The borrowed, a jewel from my mother's family. The blue, an almost hidden embroidery in the suit."

Stella has expressed that marrying Alex "is a dream" and that doing it in Spain "made it even more special." She also recalled how she was captivated by "his stability, his honesty, and his loyalty." "He is the person who has known me since childhood, knows who I am, and loves me unconditionally. He is my best friend," she expressed. "He is my home, there is no drama, no unnecessary fireworks, just peace," she said.