State Funeral Details: Reading of Names, Family Voices, and King's Speech

Spain will hold a State Funeral this Wednesday, October 29, in memory of the greatest natural disaster in its history. It marks one year since that fateful October 29, which devastated half of Valencia province and also claimed lives in Cuenca, Albacete, and one in Málaga. All 237 victims (229 in Valencia) will be commemorated in a secular ceremony at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. The venue will host around 800 attendees, including victims' families and officials, with the focus on the affected families and the Royal Family.

As previously reported, the event will last approximately one hour, with three family members of victims speaking according to the script. Additionally, King Felipe VI will deliver a speech, unlike political representatives who will not participate. The event will be guided by Lara Síscar, a journalist from Gandía who covered the tragedy for Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE).

Organizers have informed that attendees will arrive gradually over two hours to ensure punctuality. From around 4:15 PM, families of the tragic storm victims will begin to arrive. Shortly after, around 4:30 PM, authorities are expected to arrive, starting with the mayors of the affected localities (a total of 78). Following them, regional presidents and representatives of the Spanish Government, including President Pedro Sánchez, are expected.

Finally, the Kings will arrive. Their Majesties are expected around 5:45 PM, where they will be received by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and will greet other officials before entering the event via the main street of the Science Museum, where all attendees will be gathered.

The event will officially begin at 6:00 PM. It will start with a live performance of the national anthem, followed by a welcome to attendees in all co-official languages. Lara Síscar, the presenter, will continue the event, leading to the reading of all the victims' names. After this, Valencian singer La Maria will perform the piece 'Mon Velatori'.

After the first performance, it will be the turn of the victims' families. Three affected individuals will deliver speeches recalling the devastating impact on Valencia, Cuenca, Albacete, and even Málaga.

Subsequently, Their Majesties the Kings will lay a floral tribute while 'El Cant dels Ocells' plays. A minute of silence will follow, and King Felipe VI will close the event.

Finally, the 'Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez' by Joaquín Rodrigo will be performed by the RTVE Orchestra Sextet, marking the end of the state funeral.

Present will be various state powers and high institutions; the entire Government, including vice presidents and all ministers, and regional presidents. Additionally, the 78 mayors of the affected municipalities (75 from the Valencian Community, two from Castilla-La Mancha, and one from Andalusia) are invited. Some regional presidents have already confirmed their attendance.

Other guests include the Presidents of Congress, Francina Armengol, and the Senate, Pedro Rollán; the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and judiciary representatives such as the Presidents of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court. Social agents like Antonio Garamendi (CEOE), Unai Sordo (CCOO), and Pepe Álvarez (UGT) will also attend. Former Prime Ministers José María Aznar and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero have confirmed their attendance.

On the other hand, some political representatives like the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, and former Prime Minister Felipe González will not attend.

