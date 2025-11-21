The KIA Sportage undergoes modernisation inside and out for its 30th anniversary

Patxi Fernández Friday, 21 November 2025, 13:05

The KIA Sportage, the best-selling model of the Korean brand globally with over 7.4 million units sold worldwide, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a significant update to its fifth generation.

In Spain, this model accounts for one in every four KIA vehicles sold. The update retains the current generation's foundation but introduces an evolved design, more technology, and improvements in space and boot capacity, alongside an expanded mechanical range.

The new Sportage slightly extends to 4.54 metres in length due to the redesign of the bumpers. The exterior is notable for the new front and rear lights featuring the Star Map lighting signature and the availability of new 17 to 19-inch wheels.

Inside, it becomes more digital and technological, removing the "piano black" finish and physical buttons. The dashboard incorporates integrated air vents and is dominated by two 12.3-inch dual screens alongside a redesigned steering wheel.

The Sportage maintains its spaciousness, offering more than a metre of legroom in the rear seats. The boot starts at 591 litres and expands to 1,780 litres with the rear seats folded, incorporating a double floor in the mild-hybrid and hybrid versions.

In terms of technology, the new Sportage includes advanced assistance and connectivity systems as standard. New features include a 10-inch Head-Up Display, OTA (Over-The-Air) updates with interface customisation options, and the digital key 2.0, allowing up to seven profiles to be shared.

It also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and USB ports in both rows. For safety and driving comfort, it includes adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and remote parking.

The mechanical range offers petrol, diesel, and hybrid options. The 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine is available with 150 HP (6MT or 7DCT, 4x2) or 180 HP (7DCT and 4x4).

The diesel option retains the efficient 1.6 CRDi MHEV with 136 HP, available with manual or automatic transmission (4x2).

There is also a wide range with different levels of hybridisation. The Hybrid (HEV) combines a 1.6 engine with a total power of up to 239 HP, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, and is offered in 4x2 and 4x4 variants. This is expected to be the most demanded option in the Spanish market.

Additionally, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant will arrive, pending approval of its electric range.

The prices for the Sportage range, which can benefit from discounts exceeding 7,000 euros through current campaigns (direct discounts, financing, and KIA's Plan Renove), start from 28,760 euros for the KIA Sportage T-GDi Concept Petrol, 38,180 euros for the 1.6 CRDi MHEV Drive Diesel, and from 31,980 euros for the Concept 4x2 Hybrid.