Spain Withdraws from Eurovision and TVE Will Not Broadcast Any of the Three Shows The Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia Join the Measure | The Leadership of the EBU and Eurovision Regarding Israel's Participation is Causing One of the Greatest Internal Tensions in the Organisation's History

Tamara Villena Valencia Thursday, 4 December 2025, 20:05 Comenta Share

Spain will not participate in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, as officially announced by RTVE. The broadcaster has withdrawn its candidacy following the votes held at the 95th General Assembly of the EBU in Geneva this Thursday, which concluded with Israel remaining in the European music competition. RTVE's Board of Directors decided last September that Spain would withdraw from Eurovision if Israel participated. This measure has already been joined by other countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia.

The withdrawal from the Festival also means that RTVE will not broadcast the Eurovision 2026 final, which will take place in Vienna, Austria, on May 16, nor the preliminary semifinals of the contest, scheduled for May 12 and 14.

RTVE, along with seven other countries, has formally requested a secret ballot at the Assembly. The EBU presidency has denied RTVE a specific vote on Israel's participation, a decision that increases the Spanish public broadcaster's distrust in the festival's organisation and confirms the political pressures surrounding it.

In his address to the General Assembly before the votes, RTVE's Secretary-General, Alfonso Morales, explained that the Corporation "recognises and values" the measures adopted by the EBU and the Reference Group to defend the core principles and values of the Eurovision Song Contest. "However, we consider these measures insufficient," he stated.

"Serious Doubts About Israeli Television's Participation"

"We would like to express our serious doubts about the participation of Israeli television KAN in Eurovision 2026. The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political purposes by Israel, make it increasingly difficult to maintain Eurovision as a neutral cultural event," Morales remarked.

The Corporation's representative also expressed concern about the manipulation of votes in recent editions and the lack of sanctions in this regard. "We should not accept double standards. Neutrality and transparency are a common goal to ensure a truthful result that respects the audience and citizens," he stated.

For this reason, RTVE has called for a secret ballot for all votes scheduled today at the General Assembly, both planned and unplanned, concerning the Eurovision Song Contest.

It has also requested a vote on the possible temporary suspension of KAN's participation for a minimum period of one year, with the option of a review after this period, and has advanced that if not approved, RTVE will not be able to participate in this edition.

One of the Greatest Internal Tensions in Eurovision's History

He highlighted that the leadership of the EBU and Eurovision "is causing one of the greatest internal tensions in the organisation's history." "We firmly believe that this situation should never have been reached," he emphasised.

RTVE's Secretary-General added that the issue of sanctions against Israel for its continued violation of Eurovision's rules should have been addressed at an executive level and not transferred to the Assembly, to avoid tension among the different members.

Finally, Alfonso Morales stated that RTVE maintains this position "with respect and deep concern for the complicated situation we find ourselves in and with the hope that we can continue forward and remain united in the EBU."

During the Assembly and following the intervention of representatives from different countries, the new measures adopted by the EBU and the Reference Group were voted on. The new rules were passed with 738 votes in favour, 264 against, and 120 abstentions.