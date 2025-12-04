Spain's Withdrawal from Eurovision Leaves Benidorm Fest in Limbo Israel's Continued Participation in the Contest Has Led to the Decision Not to Attend the Song Event; RTVE Has Agreed Not to Broadcast the 2026 Edition

Spain will not participate in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Consequently, the future of the Benidorm Fest, which selects Spain's representative, is uncertain. However, according to LAS PROVINCIAS, as announced by RTVE last September, the Benidorm Fest should not be affected. The agreement is yet to be signed, adding to the uncertainty.

In September, RTVE and local institutions seemed committed to supporting the event in Marina Baixa, but financial backing might be uncertain. The Generalitat usually contributes 1.5 million euros, but this amount could change depending on the promotional impact. The situation remains unclear as the agreement is still unsigned.

RTVE announced its withdrawal after the 95th General Assembly of the EBU in Geneva, where Israel's participation was confirmed. RTVE's Board decided in September that Spain would withdraw if Israel participated, a stance now joined by the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia.

Spain's exit means RTVE will not broadcast the Eurovision 2026 final in Vienna on May 16, nor the semifinals on May 12 and 14.

RTVE, along with seven other countries, requested a secret ballot at the Assembly. The EBU presidency denied RTVE's request for a specific vote on Israel's participation, increasing the Spanish public broadcaster's distrust in the festival's organization and highlighting political pressures.

In his address to the General Assembly before the vote, RTVE's Secretary General, Alfonso Morales, acknowledged the EBU's measures to uphold Eurovision's core values but deemed them insufficient.