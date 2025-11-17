Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Renault Group's Director of Strategy and Product, Josep María Recasens FP

Spain Rises in Renault: Recasens Appointed to Lead Strategy and Product in French Group

Juan Roig Valor

Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:55

Comenta

Renault Group announced on Monday the appointment of Josep María Recasens as Director of Strategy, Product Management, and Programs (SPPM), effective immediately. The French company states that the decision aims to "simplify the organisation to gain agility and speed."

Recasens, who will report directly to the newly appointed CEO François Provost, will take on the responsibility of defining the product strategy that will allow the group to maintain "the positive momentum it is currently experiencing."

His new role will grant him greater oversight over the launches of the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands, as well as direct involvement in the design of future models.

The Catalan executive will also retain his duties as General Manager of Renault Group Iberia (Spain and Portugal) and will continue to lead Ampere, the group's technology and electrification division. Recasens is also the president of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC).

François Provost highlighted the importance of this reorganisation: "Since my arrival, I have strived to create a simpler, more efficient, and faster organisation to adapt to current challenges. Josep Maria will be responsible for unifying strategy and product planning, taking over from Guido Haak, to whom I sincerely thank for his dedication."

Recasens, who joined Renault in 2021 after leaving SEAT, has been actively involved in the "Renaulution" electrification strategy, which has driven a new range of electrified models and contributes to the group's sales growth this year. In 2023, he assumed the operational leadership of Ampere, and in 2025, he took over the technological and electrification division.

"I am very pleased to accept this new challenge and grateful for the trust the Group places in me," said Recasens. "My priority will be to extend the principles that have made Ampere a success: focus on the product, disciplined program management, and a holistic view of investments. With the support of the Leadership Team, we will consolidate and expand the product momentum within Renault Group."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beto Company, nuevo entrenador del Hércules
  2. 2 Un Eldense con 10 humilla al Hércules y se lleva por delante a Torrecilla
  3. 3 Un Aquiles gigante 'arrasa' la Explanada de Alicante en un desfile épico
  4. 4 Los mayores de Alicante toman la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  5. 5 La avenida Constitución de Alicante deslumbrará esta Navidad con un espectacular despliegue de luces y adornos gigantes
  6. 6 Rafael Bernabeu, el médico alicantino que soñó antes que nadie con la vida
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 16 de noviembre en Alicante
  8. 8 Comienza el espectáculo: las primeras piezas del Belén gigante ya toman la plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante
  9. 9 Cinco jóvenes de un instituto de Orihuela intoxicados por marihuana de un vapeador
  10. 10 Plantas que parecían arboles: la altura que delató a los responsables de un cultivo de marihuana en Ondara

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Spain Rises in Renault: Recasens Appointed to Lead Strategy and Product in French Group

Spain Rises in Renault: Recasens Appointed to Lead Strategy and Product in French Group