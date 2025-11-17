Spain Rises in Renault: Recasens Appointed to Lead Strategy and Product in French Group

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:55 Comenta Share

Renault Group announced on Monday the appointment of Josep María Recasens as Director of Strategy, Product Management, and Programs (SPPM), effective immediately. The French company states that the decision aims to "simplify the organisation to gain agility and speed."

Recasens, who will report directly to the newly appointed CEO François Provost, will take on the responsibility of defining the product strategy that will allow the group to maintain "the positive momentum it is currently experiencing."

His new role will grant him greater oversight over the launches of the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands, as well as direct involvement in the design of future models.

The Catalan executive will also retain his duties as General Manager of Renault Group Iberia (Spain and Portugal) and will continue to lead Ampere, the group's technology and electrification division. Recasens is also the president of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC).

François Provost highlighted the importance of this reorganisation: "Since my arrival, I have strived to create a simpler, more efficient, and faster organisation to adapt to current challenges. Josep Maria will be responsible for unifying strategy and product planning, taking over from Guido Haak, to whom I sincerely thank for his dedication."

Recasens, who joined Renault in 2021 after leaving SEAT, has been actively involved in the "Renaulution" electrification strategy, which has driven a new range of electrified models and contributes to the group's sales growth this year. In 2023, he assumed the operational leadership of Ampere, and in 2025, he took over the technological and electrification division.

"I am very pleased to accept this new challenge and grateful for the trust the Group places in me," said Recasens. "My priority will be to extend the principles that have made Ampere a success: focus on the product, disciplined program management, and a holistic view of investments. With the support of the Leadership Team, we will consolidate and expand the product momentum within Renault Group."