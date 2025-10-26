Spain Rediscovers Its Automotive Heritage with the Rise of Classic Cars

J. Bacorelle Sunday, 26 October 2025, 12:00 Comenta Share

Vehicles are considered historic if, due to their age, interest, or uniqueness, they deserve special consideration to protect their representative character. The status of a historic vehicle offers protection that safeguards the cultural and symbolic heritage of our time, while allowing the vehicle to be used with the necessary technical and mechanical safety.

According to the DGT, a vehicle must meet several criteria to be classified as historic: it must be at least 30 years old, remain in its original and well-preserved state, and the specific model must no longer be in production. The process is conducted through the DGT's Electronic Headquarters, requiring pertinent documentation, such as photos of the vehicle and payment of the corresponding fee.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and the Spanish Federation of Antique Vehicles (FEVA) celebrated the first anniversary of the new Historic Vehicles Regulation (Royal Decree 894/2024) with unprecedented success: the number of historic vehicles in Spain has increased from 48,000 to 175,753, representing a nearly 366% rise in just one year.

The commemorative event took place at the State Mobile Park, where Pere Navarro, Director General of Traffic, highlighted the significance of the data. Since the implementation of the new regulation in October 2024, more than 125,000 vehicles have been registered under this category, with 26,009 units added in the last six months alone.

"These figures show that there was a societal demand, but the previous procedure, which was lengthy, costly, and cumbersome, did not encourage it. The new regulation confirms a fact: the growing social and cultural interest in preserving the national automotive heritage and has proven to be an effective tool for protecting it without compromising safety or sustainability," stated Pere Navarro.

The success of the new regulatory framework is based on three key pillars: the simplification of the procedure, the reduction of costs, and the shorter duration of the administrative process.

Raúl Aranda, President of FEVA, expressed gratitude for the DGT's sensitivity, noting that the positive and strong response from the public is due to the Administration's ability to simplify procedures and reduce costs.

In addition to administrative ease, the new regulation has incorporated digitalisation. Thirty percent of historic registrations (37,640 cases) have been managed entirely online, without the need to visit a Provincial Traffic Headquarters, streamlining the process for both individuals and industry professionals.

Interest in the historic category has spread throughout Spain. There is a strong trend towards preserving and maintaining the "family car," especially inherited vehicles. This practice highlights not only emotional reasons but also a growing awareness of the heritage and cultural value of the automobile as a special protagonist of the 20th century.

Miguel Ángel Cepeda, Director General of the State Mobile Park and host of the event, described the venue as a "site closely linked to the evolution of transport and public administration in Spain" and a "symbol of the national automotive history."

The results presented confirm that the new regulatory framework has achieved its goal of promoting the conservation of vehicles of cultural, technical, and heritage interest in Spain.