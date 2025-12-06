Spain to Make World Cup Debut in Atlanta

Javier Varela Saturday, 6 December 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

Spain will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday, June 15, against Cape Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, at 18:00 local time. Luis de la Fuente's team will return to the same venue and time to face Saudi Arabia on June 21. The third match of the group stage will take place in Mexico, in the city of Guadalajara, where Spanish fans will have to stay up late to watch the clash against Uruguay, which could be crucial for the group's and the World Cup's outcome (01:00 hours).

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with a capacity of 75,000, was inaugurated in 2017 and designed with fans in mind. Standing over 90 meters tall, it features a unique retractable roof, a 360-degree video screen, and is considered the most sustainable stadium in the world. It is home to the MLS's Atlanta United and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and since its opening, it has hosted major U.S. events such as the MLS All-Star Game, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Super Bowl LIII, numerous international friendlies, and concerts by global superstars.

The Atlanta stadium will host the second World Cup encounter between the two teams, with Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina in the last World Cup in Qatar still fresh in memory. The only previous meeting was in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where Spain triumphed 1-0 thanks to a goal by Juanito. In addition to the match between the Spanish and Saudi teams, the World Cup will feature four group stage matches, a round of thirty-two match, a round of sixteen match, and one of the two semi-finals.