Participants in the Solidarity Companies project. TA

Solidarity Companies to Deliver 2,000 Christmas Hampers to Vulnerable People in Alicante

Last year, the fundraising reached 100,000 euros thanks to the collaboration of 93 entities

Alicante

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:40

Solidarity Companies will deliver 2,000 Christmas hampers to vulnerable groups in the province of Alicante. This initiative reaches its sixteenth edition this year, establishing itself as a benchmark action in the province for social responsibility.

For this edition, Solidarity Companies aims to expand its reach to 2,000 hampers. Companies and entities interested in collaborating can join the project until November 14, 2025, by sending an email to fundacionjuanperan@pikolinos.com.

Solidarity Distribution

Last year, the fundraising reached 100,000 euros, thanks to the collaboration of 93 entities that participated in the initiative. Due to the donations, 1,800 Christmas hampers were distributed among families in municipalities such as Alicante, Elche, Guardamar, Ibi, Orihuela, Pedreguer, Santa Pola, and Torrevieja. These donations were made through 65 non-profit organisations that work directly with families in vulnerable situations.

Since its inception, Solidarity Companies has demonstrated the power of corporate collaboration, growing from the nine founding companies in 2010 to over a hundred committed entities year after year.

