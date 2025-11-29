Tow Bar, Snorkel, and Side Steps: All the Extras You Can Add to Your SUV or Pick-up

N. S, Saturday, 29 November 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Owning an SUV or a pick-up truck comes with the exciting opportunity to enhance it with a range of 4x4 accessories, making it more adventurous and tailored to your preferences. For instance, manufacturer KGM offers nearly 200 options for both the Musso pick-up and the Rexton SUV.

These options include various aesthetic bars, different ways to cover pick-up beds with plastic or curtain covers, as well as hardtops with multiple configurations. There are also spring kits to improve the transport of heavy loads on the rear axle, wheels, tow bars, skid plates, snorkels, side steps, wheel anchoring systems for pick-ups, roof racks, and a wide array of possibilities to personalise your KGM off-road vehicle.

Moreover, KGM goes beyond the typical customer-importer relationship. It is a dynamic brand that enjoys providing solutions to its most demanding customers, particularly those who intensively use the brand's off-road vehicles, the Musso and the Rexton, in the field.

In an increasingly global automotive world, where vehicles must adapt to a wider range of scenarios, true off-road vehicles with low-range gearboxes have been losing their off-road capabilities in favour of improved on-road performance.

Aware of this situation, KGM Spain has been developing specific accessories for its off-road vehicles for several years, primarily aimed at enhancing their off-road qualities. This development responds to the suggestions of their buyers, especially professionals who use their Musso or Rexton intensively in challenging off-road conditions.

Some of these improvements are now materialised in a series of off-road packages designed to simplify meeting these demands. These customisable and homologable packages, exclusive to the Spanish market, maximise vehicle performance in extreme conditions.

These packages are the result of experience gained from covering over 130,000 kilometres in the deserts of North Africa with various vehicle units to test the improvements' qualities. Therefore, these accessories have been tested in the most challenging off-road situations.