Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Adventure in 4x4 P.F.

Tow Bar, Snorkel, and Side Steps: All the Extras You Can Add to Your SUV or Pick-up

N. S,

Saturday, 29 November 2025, 10:05

Comenta

Owning an SUV or a pick-up truck comes with the exciting opportunity to enhance it with a range of 4x4 accessories, making it more adventurous and tailored to your preferences. For instance, manufacturer KGM offers nearly 200 options for both the Musso pick-up and the Rexton SUV.

These options include various aesthetic bars, different ways to cover pick-up beds with plastic or curtain covers, as well as hardtops with multiple configurations. There are also spring kits to improve the transport of heavy loads on the rear axle, wheels, tow bars, skid plates, snorkels, side steps, wheel anchoring systems for pick-ups, roof racks, and a wide array of possibilities to personalise your KGM off-road vehicle.

Moreover, KGM goes beyond the typical customer-importer relationship. It is a dynamic brand that enjoys providing solutions to its most demanding customers, particularly those who intensively use the brand's off-road vehicles, the Musso and the Rexton, in the field.

In an increasingly global automotive world, where vehicles must adapt to a wider range of scenarios, true off-road vehicles with low-range gearboxes have been losing their off-road capabilities in favour of improved on-road performance.

Aware of this situation, KGM Spain has been developing specific accessories for its off-road vehicles for several years, primarily aimed at enhancing their off-road qualities. This development responds to the suggestions of their buyers, especially professionals who use their Musso or Rexton intensively in challenging off-road conditions.

Some of these improvements are now materialised in a series of off-road packages designed to simplify meeting these demands. These customisable and homologable packages, exclusive to the Spanish market, maximise vehicle performance in extreme conditions.

These packages are the result of experience gained from covering over 130,000 kilometres in the deserts of North Africa with various vehicle units to test the improvements' qualities. Therefore, these accessories have been tested in the most challenging off-road situations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 De Aspe a Barcelona: cae la infraestructura que lanzaba millones de llamadas y SMS al día para redes criminales
  2. 2 Accidente múltiple en Biar: un coche en llamas y diversos heridos
  3. 3 ¿Qué leyendas del Hércules acuden este sábado al homenaje a Delibasic?
  4. 4 Así es el nuevo plan de choque de limpieza de Alicante: barrios afectados y nuevos medios
  5. 5 Planes de Navidad con niños en Alicante: todas las actividades para este fin de semana con sus horarios
  6. 6 Capturan en Benidorm a un policía colombiano corrupto huido de su país tras robar 850 millones de pesos
  7. 7 Pérez Llorca ya es exalcalde tras «diez años estando al lado de un pueblo»
  8. 8 TCAE de Alicante exigen una subida salarial: «Nos infravaloran y encima asumimos tareas que no nos pertenecen»
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 28 de noviembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Digitalización y humanidad: Aguas de Alicante pone al cliente en el centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Tow Bar, Snorkel, and Side Steps: All the Extras You Can Add to Your SUV or Pick-up

Tow Bar, Snorkel, and Side Steps: All the Extras You Can Add to Your SUV or Pick-up