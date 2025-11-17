Skoda Elroq: Robustness, Functionality, and Authenticity

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:16 Comenta Share

The new Škoda Elroq, the Czech brand's first fully electric model in the compact SUV segment, has begun its journey in Spain.

It is the first model to adopt Škoda's new Modern Solid design language, which combines robustness, functionality, and authenticity. The Elroq offers a wide range of propulsion and battery options, with a maximum range of 578 kilometres.

This SUV becomes one of the most affordable electric vehicles in its segment on the market, with a starting price in Spain of 34,490 euros, which reduces to 28,250 euros subject to financing conditions.

The exterior of the Elroq is defined by a distinctive shape and clean lines. The Tech-Deck Face in glossy black replaces the typical Škoda grille, maintaining a reference to the brand's usual lines. Additionally, it is the first model to feature the Škoda lettering on both the bonnet and the steering wheel.

Inside, the Elroq offers generous space and boasts the largest boot in its segment, with a capacity of 470 litres, expandable to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down.

It includes a 13-inch infotainment screen with an intuitive user interface and SmartLink as standard. The Design Selections use numerous innovative and sustainable materials. It also incorporates new Simply Clever features, such as smart compartments offering 48 litres of storage capacity and a net for the charging cable.

The Škoda Elroq is available with three different battery sizes and propulsion systems. The Elroq 50 version has a 55 kWh battery (52 kWh net), 125 kW of power, and a range of 376 kilometres. The Elroq 60 has a 63 kWh battery (59 kWh net), 150 kW of power, and a range of 428 kilometres.

Ampliar Technical Sheet: Engines: electric 170-295 HP Consumption: from 15.2 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.49/1.88/1.65 Boot: from 470 litres Price: from 34,490 euros

The Elroq 85 has an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh net), 210 kW of power, and a range of 578 kilometres. Lastly, the Elroq 85x, with an additional motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive, incorporates the 82 kWh battery and has a range of 562 kilometres.

The latest member of the family, the Škoda Elroq RS, features two motors generating a total power of 250 kW and all-wheel drive. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car in Škoda's current range, with a top speed of 180 km/h. Its 84 kWh battery (79 kWh net) provides an electric range of over 540 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

With charging rates of up to 185 kW in DC, it can recharge from 10 to 80% in about 26 minutes, achieving a drag coefficient of just 0.267.

The characteristic RS visual elements contribute to the dynamic appearance of the exterior design. The front and rear bumpers with the distinctive full-width reflective strip are specific to the RS version, and the front wheel arches are adorned with RS badges. The alloy wheels are available in sizes up to 21 inches and are exclusive to the Elroq RS.

The Elroq incorporates up to nine airbags and state-of-the-art assistance systems. Standard equipment includes Crew Protect Assist, Side Assist, and a rear-view camera. The Travel Assist function makes extended use of swarm data to offer advanced assistance.