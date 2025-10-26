Single-seaters Capable of Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in Just 1.86 Seconds to Fill Jarama in 2026

N. S. Sunday, 26 October 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

The Formula E will land in Madrid in 2026. The Madrid e-Prix, one of the most anticipated events of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will take place on March 21, 2026, at none other than the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE.

With the celebration of the Formula E World Championship in Madrid and the arrival of Formula 1 to the capital, Madrid will become the world capital of motorsport and sustainable mobility in 2026, hosting the two most prestigious competitions in international motorsport. From now on, the organization of the Formula E World Championship 2026 - Madrid E-Prix is offering over 21,000 tickets (www.jarama.es) with special discounts for younger audiences and RACE members. Fans can choose from the usual circuit areas (Pelouse, Farina, Super 7, Cubierta, and Recta). Additionally, the circuit will offer a wide Fan Village with interactive experiences, gastronomy, and spaces for the whole family.

As a novelty, the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE has incorporated a chicane on the main straight, specially designed for this Formula E event. This modification will allow the single-seaters to regenerate energy during braking and provide greater spectacle for the fans.

Moreover, the Madrid track will feature a new grandstand located next to this variant, offering spectators a privileged view of one of the most technical and spectacular points of the course.

The event will bring together the 20 drivers and 10 teams of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, including some of the most prestigious brands in international motorsport. The Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE will host the sixth round of the season, with the GEN3 EVO single-seaters, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.86 seconds. In this way, Madrid will stand alongside Monaco, Tokyo, or São Paulo as one of the great world capitals of motorsport and sustainable mobility.