Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Formula E P.F.

Single-seaters Capable of Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in Just 1.86 Seconds to Fill Jarama in 2026

N. S.

Sunday, 26 October 2025, 13:05

Comenta

The Formula E will land in Madrid in 2026. The Madrid e-Prix, one of the most anticipated events of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will take place on March 21, 2026, at none other than the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE.

With the celebration of the Formula E World Championship in Madrid and the arrival of Formula 1 to the capital, Madrid will become the world capital of motorsport and sustainable mobility in 2026, hosting the two most prestigious competitions in international motorsport. From now on, the organization of the Formula E World Championship 2026 - Madrid E-Prix is offering over 21,000 tickets (www.jarama.es) with special discounts for younger audiences and RACE members. Fans can choose from the usual circuit areas (Pelouse, Farina, Super 7, Cubierta, and Recta). Additionally, the circuit will offer a wide Fan Village with interactive experiences, gastronomy, and spaces for the whole family.

As a novelty, the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE has incorporated a chicane on the main straight, specially designed for this Formula E event. This modification will allow the single-seaters to regenerate energy during braking and provide greater spectacle for the fans.

Moreover, the Madrid track will feature a new grandstand located next to this variant, offering spectators a privileged view of one of the most technical and spectacular points of the course.

The event will bring together the 20 drivers and 10 teams of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, including some of the most prestigious brands in international motorsport. The Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE will host the sixth round of the season, with the GEN3 EVO single-seaters, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.86 seconds. In this way, Madrid will stand alongside Monaco, Tokyo, or São Paulo as one of the great world capitals of motorsport and sustainable mobility.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Histórico estreno en Alicante de uno de los mayores megacruceros del mundo con 5.400 pasajeros
  2. 2 Dos detenidos por un supuesto crimen machista en Alicante
  3. 3 El tiempo en Alicante: Aemet anuncia un bajón de las temperaturas en Alicante después de registrar récords de calor nocturno
  4. 4 El Alicante que viene: de la Plaza del Ayuntamiento al nuevo supereje cultural de San Vicente a la Plaza de Toros
  5. 5 Palacete del siglo XIX busca marqués para vivir
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este sábado 25 de octubre
  7. 7 El horario de invierno es más beneficioso en Alicante: así lo aseguran los expertos
  8. 8 Una nueva marcha cortará el centro de Alicante este sábado para pedir la dimisión de Mazón
  9. 9 El nuevo paseo de la Playa de San Juan ya está aquí con más palmeras, sombras y acceso directo a la arena
  10. 10 «Se pueden bajar impuestos y aumentar la recaudación, los ciudadanos no deben pagar doblemente la infrafinanciación de Sánchez»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Single-seaters Capable of Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in Just 1.86 Seconds to Fill Jarama in 2026

Single-seaters Capable of Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in Just 1.86 Seconds to Fill Jarama in 2026