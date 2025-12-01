Simeone Defends Flick: 'We Are Human, We Have Emotions and Feelings'

Daniel Panero Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:25 Comenta Share

"They have a great attack and outstanding individuals, so we must be strong to compete. It's a team that has shown its style and play and doesn't change, with their attack and advanced line that has yielded great results. We need to take them to where it suits us best to cause them damage," Simeone stated in the press conference ahead of Atlético's visit to Camp Nou.

The Argentine coach praised the model of Hansi Flick and even defended the German after the image seen of the Barça coach with Raphinha following Barça's victory over Alavés. "It's normal. We are human, we have emotions and feelings. It's always easier to see and demand things from the sidelines, but playing is not so simple, especially with so many consecutive matches. Having to always give your best is more complicated," Simeone acknowledged.

The match will once again be marked by Atlético's strategy, which could play with a four-man defense or even switch to a five-man line. In any case, Marcos Llorente will not be present due to injury as he "continues his recovery work," and Simeone will have to choose for that role between Marc Pubill and Nahuel Molina. "They are different players. One is more profound and important in the final meters, while the other can offer us alternatives to play as a central defender like the other day and provide us with another type of play for that position, which is also important," Cholo acknowledged, also speaking about the importance of José María Giménez in that defense, a player who is "very important" and who "hopefully can continue maintaining the level he is showing."